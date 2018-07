Scott Fernandez Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: () / 1/1/2050

Scott Fernandez thrashed a 6-under-par 31-33=64 in his opening round at the ASI Scottish Open, joining the clubhouse lead alongside Robert Rock, defending champ Rickie Fowler and Jens Dantorp. The Spaniard was born and raised in Granada and attended Iowa State but one interesting line in his bio is that he has a Scottish grandmother so his connection to this week's event is a little more than we might expect. He certainly looked at home on the East Lothian links this morning, starting out 3-3-3. That equated to birdie-eagle-par and another 3 at the 7th saw him reach the turn in 31. After another gain at 10, he wobbled with dropped shots at 11 and 14 but Fernandez hit back by connecting three red numbers from Nos. 15-17. The World No. 451 is currently 148th on the Race to Dubai.

Scott Fernandez will be hoping his Scottish roots help him thrive in this week's ASI Scottish Open at Gullane GC in East Lothian. There was a slight sense that the Spaniard was beginning to get to grips with his rookie year as he began to make more cuts in the spring, doing so smartly at Wentworth in the BMW PGA Championship for valuable money and then adding T7 in the Shotclock Masters. But three missed cuts have followed that result and he hasn't broken 74 in that spell, moreover he's twice carded 79. That he languishes outside the top 20 in every single putting stat, both regular and Strokes Gained, tells a story. Any hope? Well he was T9 in the Scottish Challenge last year and one reason might be that he gets a bit of home support: his grannie is from Glasgow. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Scott Fernandez will make his Italian Open debut this week at Gardagolf CC in Brescia. Very quietly the Spaniard with a cosmopolitan background has begun to come to terms with his rookie year on the European Tour. He missed four of his first five cuts, but has since gone 6-for-8 and within that has been T19 in the Qatar Masters, had a 67 to open the Sicilian Open (T3 after 18 holes) and was T43 last week in the BMW PGA Championship, a result which earned him the biggest check of his ET career, sending him to 119th on the Race to Dubai. He was watched by his cousin who is from the English Midlands and later this year will head to Scotland from where his grandma hails. 36th for SG: Off the Tee this season. Source: EuropeanTour.com