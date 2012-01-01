Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Louis De Jager
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 716 Louis De Jager compiled a bogey-free 4-under-par 33-34=67 in his third round at the Asia Bank Mauritius Open at Heritage GC, nudging up a spot to tie the 54-hole lead alongside Arjun Atwal.
With just one top 10 in 44 European Tour starts, it would have been reasonable to expect the 30-year-old South African to find the going tough today with the prize of a full card entering his thoughts. Far from it. Instead, he buckled down and shot 67 for the second day running after opening with a 66. De Jager birdied both front-nine par 3s (3 and 8) and picked up further shots at 12 and 14 on the back. It was pars the rest of the way as he ended the day T1 with Atwal and a shot clear of Miguel Tabuena and Dylan Frittelli. "It’s going to be my first time in the final group in a co-sanctioned tournament," he said later. "I’m going to cherish the moment. I’m looking forward to it and I’m going to go out there and give it my all."
Dec 2 - 8:22 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Louis De Jager continued his unlikely bid for glory in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at Heritage GC, Domaine de Bel Ombre, tacking a second round 4-under-par 35-32=67 to compile a 36-hole total of 9-under 133, T2 and just one shot behind the leader Arjun Atwal.
De Jager will start the weekend alongside Laurie Canter and Dylan Frittelli unless Oliver Bekker (8-under through 15 holes of his second round) can change matters. He did finish T3 in the 2013 Tshwane Open but otherwise has struggled in European Tour co-sanctioned events. He also gave little hint of this form when missing the cut with rounds of 74-76 in 2015. His first move Friday was backwards, with bogey at 13, but he bounced back with an immediate brace of birdies. After making the turn he added red at 4, 7 and 9 to join the mini-scrum behind the leader. The 30-year-old is a three-time winner on the Sunshine Tour but has not tasted victory since 2014.
Dec 1 - 7:56 AM
Sunshine Tour regular Louis De Jager sampled the high life in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at Heritage GC, posting 5-under-par 33-33=66 to end the first round T2 but four swings back of pacesetter Arjun Atwal.
The 30-year-old has just one top ten in 44 starts on the European Tour, but he was T11 in this year's Joburg Open. Having missed the cut in Domaine de Bel Ombre two years ago he may have had low expectations this week yet dispelled them swiftly. That said he started and ended with errors; bogeys at 1 and 18 which cost him solo second. But in between he was on fire, ticking 2, 5 and 6 on the front nine, then 10, 14, 16 and 17 on the back. He shares second with Sebastian Heisele and Miguel Tabuena. His recent form on the Sunshine Tour has been solid, with the highlight T2 in September's Vodacom Origins - Zinbali, but that tour's schedule through the summer months is a different kettle of fish to the co-sanctioned events.
Nov 30 - 8:29 AM
