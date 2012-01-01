Player Page

Louis De Jager

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050

World No. 716 Louis De Jager compiled a bogey-free 4-under-par 33-34=67 in his third round at the Asia Bank Mauritius Open at Heritage GC, nudging up a spot to tie the 54-hole lead alongside Arjun Atwal.
With just one top 10 in 44 European Tour starts, it would have been reasonable to expect the 30-year-old South African to find the going tough today with the prize of a full card entering his thoughts. Far from it. Instead, he buckled down and shot 67 for the second day running after opening with a 66. De Jager birdied both front-nine par 3s (3 and 8) and picked up further shots at 12 and 14 on the back. It was pars the rest of the way as he ended the day T1 with Atwal and a shot clear of Miguel Tabuena and Dylan Frittelli. "It’s going to be my first time in the final group in a co-sanctioned tournament," he said later. "I’m going to cherish the moment. I’m looking forward to it and I’m going to go out there and give it my all." Dec 2 - 8:22 AM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 