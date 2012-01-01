Local man Keenan Davidse birdied half the holes and thrashed an 8-under-par 32-31=63 in round one of the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club, good enough for the early clubhouse lead.

He leads by two shots from Matthew Baldwin and Mikko Korhonen, who are nearing the end of their rounds. Davidse went on his morning blitz at the Bushwillow Course, the easier of the two layouts being used over the first two days before the Firethorn Course is used solely on the weekend. The South African was fast out of the gate with birdies at 1, 4 and 5 but swallowed bogey-4 at the 6th to halt his charge. No matter, he picked up another shot at 8 and then ticked 11, 12, 14, 17 and 18 in a back-nine 31 to take the lead. What do we know about him? Well, he's the World No. 680, is 28-years-old and is playing in his 27th European Tour event. He's cashed in just six but did take T7 in this tournament last year when it was staged at Royal Johannesburg & Kensington GC. In terms of recent form, he finished fourth in the Sunshine Tour's Vodacom Origins - Final just two starts ago.