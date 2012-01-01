Christofer Blomstrand fired two eagles in a sizzling third-round 10-under-par 29-33=62 at the Joburg Open in South Africa on Saturday to jump 35 spots up the leaderboard to solo second with 18 to play.

The Q-School grad from Sweden had been just one shot inside the cut line after rounds of 70-68 but burst through the field to finish at 15-under 200. However, that's five shots back from runaway leader Shubhankar Sharma of India. Blomstrand raced to the turn in just 29 blows after an eagle-3 at 4 along with birdies at 2, 3, 5, 7 and 9. He gave one back at 10 but connected three red numbers from 10-12 before draining a 20-footer for his second eagle of the round at 14. That meant he needed to play the final four holes in 2-under to record a 59 although it wouldn't have been official due to preferred lies being in play at the rain-softened Firethorn Course. In the end, he ran out of gas and followed pars at 15, 16 and 17 with a bogey at the last. He has a lot of work to do to reel in Sharma but Blomstrand will have a chance Sunday to win on just his 10th European Tour start.