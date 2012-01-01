Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Charles Reiter
Charles Reiter
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
Sponsor invite and amateur Charles Reiter is at the CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California, for his PGA TOUR debut and is paired the first three rounds with Maverick McNealy, the former No. 1-ranked amateur in the world who made his pro debut at the Safeway Open back in October.
The Palm Desert High School senior, No. 1233 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, is setting a precedent at the CareerBuilder. He's the first-ever amateur to receive an exemption into the professional division of the tourney in the event's 59-year history. The 18-year-old is making his second start in a pro event after making the cut at the 2017 Emirates Australian Open eight weeks ago, where he finished T65 on 10-over 294 (75-69-75-75). Upon learning the news that he was in the tourney this week, Reiter, who has committed to the University of Southern California, said, "I couldn't believe it. I just want to thank Jeff Sanders (executive director of the CBC) for getting me in the event, in my hometown, my hometown tournament." Sanders had to get TOUR approval to give Reiter a spot in the 156-player professional field, which is a pro-am format for the first 54 holes.
Jan 17 - 4:03 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
HS senior Charles Reiter makes TOUR debut
Jan 17 - 4:03 PM
Jan 17 - 4:03 PM
More Charles Reiter Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
