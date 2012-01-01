Sean Crocker Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: () / 1/1/2050

Latest News Recent News

Sean Crocker made eagle at two of his final three holes to give what appeared to be a modest second round at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters a dramatic late lift, the 4-under-par 37-31=68 ensuring him the clubhouse lead of 9-under 135. Wow! What a finish. The American carded a bogey-free 67 on day one at Doha GC and set out with a birdie today. All looked good until he lost his way with bogeys at 6, 7 and 12 against just a single red number at 10. On the 14th tee, he sat over par for the day but a birdie there lit the fire and then he took just two blows on the short 281-yard par-4 16th and followed it with a walk-off eagle at the 539-yard closer. The 21-year-old is turning heads on the European Tour this year after two top sevens and a T16 from his six starts on this year's Race to Dubai. He has no official status on the European Tour and played his first four events of the season on invites.

A run to the quarter-finals of the World Super 6 Perth in Australia banked Sean Crocker some useful Race to Dubai points and also punched his ticket for this week's new European Tour event, the NBO Oman Open at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat. The 21-year-old American, who will play in this summer's Open Championship, actually finished tied second in the 54-hole strokeplay section of the Aussie event before going out in the last eight of matchplay. That encouraging performance added to T16 in Hong Kong and T7 at the Australian PGA Championship at the back end of 2017 and he'll start this week at 30th on the Race to Dubai, the highest-ranked player who carries Affiliate Member status. Right now, Crocker could be a shrewd investment as he continues to show he can thrive in different conditions. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Sean Crocker compiled a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in round three of the World Super 6 Perth in Australia, his 54-hole total of 10-under 206 giving him tied second after the strokeplay portion of the event and securing one of the seeded spots for Sunday's six-hole matchplay head-to-heads. The top eight avoid the first round of matchplay and Crocker punched his ticket to the final 16 with an impressive Saturday lap of Lake Karrinyup CC which was bogey-free until a meaningless dropped shot at 18. Crocker birdied both par 5s on his front nine (3 and 7) and picked up further shots at 12, 14 and 15. The late blip meant he finished two shots behind Prom Meesawat and in a tie for second with Aussie Lucas Herbert and Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen. Crocker may only be ranked 542nd in the world but he's on the rise after three top 20s in his last four starts. That run includes T7 in the Australian PGA Championship so he appears to like this corner of the globe. Anything can happen on Sunday so this is a legitimate chance to sneak a first European Tour win and improve that world ranking further.