Sean Crocker

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Brent Honeywell diagnosed with torn UCL
A's Matt Chapman getting MRI on right hand
Pirates acquire Corey Dickerson from Rays
Ohtani to make Cactus debut this Saturday
Austin Barnes dealing with elbow discomfort
Chris Young diagnosed with right calf strain
Hold-up on J.D. Martinez deal is 'logistical'
Levine: Sano put on more weight this winter
Rays sign OF Carlos Gomez to one-year pact
Orioles reach agreement with Colby Rasmus
Forrest Whitley gets 50-game drug suspension
O's finalize new contract with Chris Tillman
Stephen Jones: Lawrence will be Cowboy in '18
Rams more likely to tag Joyner than Watkins?
Report: Jets won't give Cousins 'blank check'
Lamar Jackson drawing Kordell Stewart comps
Report: BUF not planning to cut Tyrod Taylor
Dolphins could designate Suh post-June 1 cut
Dolphins planning to release Lawrence Timmons
Dolphins planning to release Julius Thomas
Panthers could sell for $2.3-$2.8 billion
Case involving DeSean Jackson's car inactive
Panthers K Gano candidate for franchise tag
Report: Seahawks unlikely to tag Richardson
Danilo Gallinari (hand) hopes to play Friday
Stephen Curry nets 44 points with eight treys
LeBron James accumulates 32/9/8 in home loss
Tomas Satoransky scores 17 efficient points
Joel Embiid posts full 30-point stat line
Ben Simmons scores career-high 32 points
Bobby Portis scores career-high 38 points
David Nwaba scores career-high 21 points
Trey Burke gets season-high 26 pts off bench
Nikola Vucevic returns Thursday w/ 19 points
Aaron Gordon (hip) plays 25 minutes in return
Kemba Walker scores 31 points vs. Nets
Micheal Ferland can't finish Thursday's game
Another 30-goal season for Tyler Seguin
28th goal of the season for Monahan
Pekka Rinne collects 300th win on Thursday
Ryan Johansen picks up 1G, 1A in blowout win
Vincent Trocheck scores late GWG vs. Caps
Rasmus Ristolainen collects 2 pts in OT win
Auston Matthews hurt in win over Islanders
Tomas Plekanec nets 1G, 1A in win over NYR
Rangers trade Michael Grabner to Devils
Brayden Point scores winner as Bolts top Sens
Eric Staal nets 900th point in Wild win
Jesse Little: NCWTS Atlanta advance
Akinori Ogata: NCWTS Atlanta advance
Matt Tifft: Rinnai 250 advance
Ty Dillon: Pulling double-duty at Atlanta
Daniel Hemric: Rinnai 250 advance
Matt Crafton: NCWTS Atlanta advance
Ben Rhodes: NCWTS Atlanta advance
Myatt Snider: NCWTS Atlanta advance
Grant Enfinger: NCWTS Atlanta advance
Logano: Atlanta Motor Speedway Double Duty
Austin Cindric: Rinnai 250 advance
Remember Austin Dillon’s 1st win?
Otaegui finishes fast; sets new mark in Qatar
Van Rooyen sets new clubhouse target in Qatar
Crocker sets Qatar target w/ two late eagles
Schenk signs blemish-free 69 in R1 of Honda
Webb Simpson shares the R1 Honda lead
Bud Cauley (wrist) WDs after R1 at The Honda
Danny Lee (personal) WDs during R1 of Honda
Kaymer WDs from Honda with a wrist injury
Woods looks strong in R1 of The Honda Classic
Noren claims top spot after Honda AM wave
Berger blemish-free in R1 of Honda Classic
Thomas takes his share of early Honda lead
Florida to hold open quarterback competition
Stanford QB Keller Chryst visiting Tennessee
Tennessee, Auburn intrigued by ECU QB Minshew
Report: Cichy (knee) not ready for testing
Shooting victim Larry Aaron passes away
Campbell: Frank Ragnow (ankle) to miss tests
Report: Washington State snags Spurrier Jr.
Arkansas QB Cole Kelley pleads guilty to DWI
Rudolph (foot) healthy in advance of Combine
Stanford QB Davis Mills (knee) to miss spring
Tennessee makes Chris Weinke hiring official
Four-star LB Marcel Brooks down to LSU, Tide
Wood had a shot at returning this weekend
Clarets have two defenders nearing return
Dyche in no rush for Heaton return
Ramsey fighting to be fit for Cup final
Firmino not charged by FA, ready for weekend
Everton signs Gueye to new contract
Jose shifts the blame onto his medical team
Former SAFC hitman could return vs old rivals
Swans south coast injury boost
De Gea holds the fort again for toothless Utd
Howe complimentary of consistent Ake
AFC duo gunning for a return in the Cup Final
Player Page
Sean Crocker
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
Sean Crocker made eagle at two of his final three holes to give what appeared to be a modest second round at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters a dramatic late lift, the 4-under-par 37-31=68 ensuring him the clubhouse lead of 9-under 135.
Wow! What a finish. The American carded a bogey-free 67 on day one at Doha GC and set out with a birdie today. All looked good until he lost his way with bogeys at 6, 7 and 12 against just a single red number at 10. On the 14th tee, he sat over par for the day but a birdie there lit the fire and then he took just two blows on the short 281-yard par-4 16th and followed it with a walk-off eagle at the 539-yard closer. The 21-year-old is turning heads on the European Tour this year after two top sevens and a T16 from his six starts on this year's Race to Dubai. He has no official status on the European Tour and played his first four events of the season on invites.
Feb 23 - 4:40 AM
A run to the quarter-finals of the World Super 6 Perth in Australia banked Sean Crocker some useful Race to Dubai points and also punched his ticket for this week's new European Tour event, the NBO Oman Open at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat.
The 21-year-old American, who will play in this summer's Open Championship, actually finished tied second in the 54-hole strokeplay section of the Aussie event before going out in the last eight of matchplay. That encouraging performance added to T16 in Hong Kong and T7 at the Australian PGA Championship at the back end of 2017 and he'll start this week at 30th on the Race to Dubai, the highest-ranked player who carries Affiliate Member status. Right now, Crocker could be a shrewd investment as he continues to show he can thrive in different conditions.
Feb 14 - 4:18 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Sean Crocker compiled a 5-under-par 33-34=67 in round three of the World Super 6 Perth in Australia, his 54-hole total of 10-under 206 giving him tied second after the strokeplay portion of the event and securing one of the seeded spots for Sunday's six-hole matchplay head-to-heads.
The top eight avoid the first round of matchplay and Crocker punched his ticket to the final 16 with an impressive Saturday lap of Lake Karrinyup CC which was bogey-free until a meaningless dropped shot at 18. Crocker birdied both par 5s on his front nine (3 and 7) and picked up further shots at 12, 14 and 15. The late blip meant he finished two shots behind Prom Meesawat and in a tie for second with Aussie Lucas Herbert and Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen. Crocker may only be ranked 542nd in the world but he's on the rise after three top 20s in his last four starts. That run includes T7 in the Australian PGA Championship so he appears to like this corner of the globe. Anything can happen on Sunday so this is a legitimate chance to sneak a first European Tour win and improve that world ranking further.
Feb 10 - 5:10 AM
Sean Crocker styled a 3-under-par 33-36=69 to complete a 36-hole 5-under 139 total in the World Super 6 Perth at Lake Karrinyup CC in Perth, Australia, two swings back of the early clubhouse leaders Thorbjorn Olesen and Lucas Herbert.
The American is seeking to notch a fourth top 20 finish of the European Tour season and set himself a good chance of doing just that with a neat display following a somewhat erratic round one 70. His front nine saw six pars and a burst of three birdies at 5, 6 and 7. The back nine was more of a grind. He went birdie-bogey at 10 and 11, then again at 15 and 17. This is only his 11th start at professional level (nine on the European Tour in the last 12 months, one start in the Zimbabwe Open as an amateur in 2013) and a curious pattern has emerged. In seven of 11 first rounds he has gone sub-70 yet Friday's effort was only the second round two he has recorded in the 60s.
Feb 9 - 3:19 AM
Crocker sets Qatar target w/ two late eagles
Feb 23 - 4:40 AM
Crocker continues journey with trip to Oman
Feb 14 - 4:18 AM
Crocker books Sunday seeding at World Super 6
Feb 10 - 5:10 AM
Crocker finds R2 secret to going sub-70
Feb 9 - 3:19 AM
More Sean Crocker Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
DFS Dish: The Honda Classic
Feb 22
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Honda Classic.
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: The Honda Classic
Feb 22
»
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 20
»
Watson wins his third Genesis
Feb 19
»
The Honda Classic Preview
Feb 19
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Feb 19
»
DFS Dish: Genesis Open
Feb 14
»
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 13
»
Potter, Jr. wins AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 12
GOL Headlines
»
Otaegui finishes fast; sets new mark in Qatar
»
Van Rooyen sets new clubhouse target in Qatar
»
Crocker sets Qatar target w/ two late eagles
»
Schenk signs blemish-free 69 in R1 of Honda
»
Webb Simpson shares the R1 Honda lead
»
Bud Cauley (wrist) WDs after R1 at The Honda
»
Danny Lee (personal) WDs during R1 of Honda
»
Kaymer WDs from Honda with a wrist injury
»
Woods looks strong in R1 of The Honda Classic
»
Noren claims top spot after Honda AM wave
»
Berger blemish-free in R1 of Honda Classic
»
Thomas takes his share of early Honda lead
