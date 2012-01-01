Player Page

Sean Crocker

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050

Latest News

Recent News

Sean Crocker made eagle at two of his final three holes to give what appeared to be a modest second round at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters a dramatic late lift, the 4-under-par 37-31=68 ensuring him the clubhouse lead of 9-under 135.
Wow! What a finish. The American carded a bogey-free 67 on day one at Doha GC and set out with a birdie today. All looked good until he lost his way with bogeys at 6, 7 and 12 against just a single red number at 10. On the 14th tee, he sat over par for the day but a birdie there lit the fire and then he took just two blows on the short 281-yard par-4 16th and followed it with a walk-off eagle at the 539-yard closer. The 21-year-old is turning heads on the European Tour this year after two top sevens and a T16 from his six starts on this year's Race to Dubai. He has no official status on the European Tour and played his first four events of the season on invites. Feb 23 - 4:40 AM
More Sean Crocker Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 