University of Oregon's Norman Xiong will make his PGA TOUR debut this week at the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla, California.

Xiong was born in Guam but moved to the San Diego area when he was seven, so he should really enjoy coming back to the area where he learned the game. After shining as a junior, he committed to the University of Oregon and has found plenty of early success, currently ranked 5th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Xiong will be playing as an amateur this week but according to Tod Leonard of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Xiong had plans to turn pro this summer and attempt to play his way into status on the PGA TOUR or Web.com Tour. The youngster has plenty of experience at Torrey Pines South but it's not an easy spot to make a TOUR debut. Gamers don't need to invest quite yet, but he will certainly be one to watch closely this week.