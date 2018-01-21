Norman Xiong

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets still view Todd Frazier as a possibility
Report: Brewers make trade offer for Yelich
Blue Jays finalize contract with Granderson
Report: Cubs, Yu Darvish in 'active talks'
Giants announce two-year deal with A-Jax
Report: Darvish has 5-year offer on the table
Cubs finalize two-year deal with Duensing
Brewers make formal contract offer to Darvish
Travis (knee) expects to start running soon
Jays haven't talked extension with Donaldson
David Wright is not ready to retire yet
Red Sox, J.D. Martinez actively negotiating
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Giants nab James Bettcher to run the defense
Darrell Bevell to interview for Vikes' OC job
McCown to keep playing, open to Jets return
Jerry Jones not planning to move Dez Bryant
Zimmer noncommittal on bringing back Keenum
Larry Fitzgerald remains undecided on 2018
Mike McCoy to interview for Cardinals' OC job
Derek Carr admits back injury affected him
Bettcher scheduled to meet w/Giants, Titans
Derek Carr wants Gruden 'to be tough' on him
Stephen Jones says Dez 'can be a distraction'
Josh Allen wants to help turn around Browns
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jarrett Allen records first double-double
Dejounte Murray goes off in win over Cavs
Russell Westbrook hits game-winner vs. BKN
Kyle Anderson double-doubles in win over Cavs
LeBron James youngest player to 30K points
Message not received: Love quiet Tuesday
Michael Beasley will start vs. the Warriors
Garrett Temple hits 14-of-17 shots for 34
Willie Cauley-Stein fills stat sheet in win
JaMychal Green (ankle) ruled out Wednesday
Caldwell-Pope (Achilles) will play Tuesday
Fox (abdominal tightness) will not return
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Carter Hutton blanks Ottawa Senators
Tarasenko continues hot run in win over Sens
Travis Konency is the OT hero again for PHI
Bernier has nine-game winning streak snapped
Nate MacKinnon scores in loss to Habs
Tuukka Rask continues incredible run
Brad Marchand has two points in win over NJD
Casey DeSmith has another stellar game
J-S Dea scores his first career NHL goal
James Reimer injured against Stars on Tuesday
Cory Schneider suffers LBI vs. Bruins
Mikhail Sergachev to be scratched on Tuesday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Herbst adds 2 truck races to ARCA schedule
Spencer Davis added to KBM 2018 truck lineup
Jones adds KBM truck starts to 2018 schedule
Enfinger back in ThorSport #98 truck for 2018
Rhodes returns to ThorSport for 2018 season
McReynolds running partial K&N East schedule
JP Motorsports to debut with Stephen Leicht
Eric Jones' MENCS sponsor lineup announced
Little plans eight to 10 truck races in 2018
K-LOVE extends partnership with McDowell
Austin Dillon confirms two-car RCR roster
Patrick with Premium Motorsports for Daytona
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Xiong heads home for PGA TOUR debut
Jason Day WDs from Wednesday Pro-Am
Rahm eyes World No. 1 spot ahead of Farmers
Suri kicks off a PGA TOUR run at Torrey Pines
New gear bedded in for Garcia's Dubai defense
Tiger Woods back on stage at Torrey Pines
Landry career-best P2; loses 4-hole playoff
Rahm bogey-free 67; wins CBC in playoff
Piller R4 70; career-best T3 @ CareerBuilder
Huh posts 20-under at CBC with R4 66
Saunders R4 64; first CBC cash in 7 tries
McIlroy contends despite R4 fade in Abu Dhabi
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Griffin: They'll forget how many hands I have
Senior Bowl tabs Demby to replace Okorafor
QB Mayfield checks in a tick taller than 6'0
Jax State picks up ex-Clemson QB Cooper
Report: Florida reinstates RB Jordan Scarlett
Utah CB Casey Hughes transfers to Michigan
Report: Grier (finger) cleared for throwing
Ohio State co-OC Ryan Day promoted to OC
NFL GM: Josh Allen could 'explode' at combine
Oh Canada!: Terps to hire ex-LSU OC
Starting Hawaii QB Dru Brown opts to transfer
Report: Day to turn down Titans, stay at OSU
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Clarets add veteran Lennon for unknown fee
Newcastle complete loan signing of Kenedy
Arnautovic adds to West Ham injury woes
Front three set for a spell on the sidelines
West Ham crisis after Lanzini injury
Alexis completes his Old Trafford move
Alfie Mawson goal powers Swans to famous win
Van Dijk not the tonic as Reds struggle again
A familiar sight in the WHU treatment room
Crystal Palace makes first winter signing
De Bruyne signs new Man City deal
Henrikh Mkhitaryan moves to North London
Norman Xiong
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
University of Oregon's Norman Xiong will make his PGA TOUR debut this week at the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla, California.
Xiong was born in Guam but moved to the San Diego area when he was seven, so he should really enjoy coming back to the area where he learned the game. After shining as a junior, he committed to the University of Oregon and has found plenty of early success,
currently ranked 5th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings
. Xiong will be playing as an amateur this week but according to Tod Leonard of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Xiong had plans to turn pro this summer and attempt to play his way into status on the PGA TOUR or Web.com Tour. The youngster has plenty of experience at Torrey Pines South but it's not an easy spot to make a TOUR debut. Gamers don't need to invest quite yet, but he will certainly be one to watch closely this week.
Jan 23 - 4:13 PM
Source:
The San Diego Union-Tribune
Xiong heads home for PGA TOUR debut
Jan 23 - 4:13 PM
More Norman Xiong Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
G. DeLaet
PGA
(998)
2
J. Rahm
PGA
(925)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(793)
4
P. Rodgers
PGA
(760)
5
B. Weekley
PGA
(735)
6
L. Oosthuizen
PGA
(719)
7
J. Overton
PGA
(717)
8
T. Clark
PGA
(696)
9
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(695)
10
R. McIlroy
PGA
(664)
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 23
Our writers share their fantasy selections for this week's Farmers Insurance Open and Desert Dubai Classic.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 23
»
Rahm wins CBC in extra time
Jan 22
»
Farmers Insurance Open Preview
Jan 22
»
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 22
»
DFS Dish: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 16
»
Kizzire wins Sony Open playoff
Jan 15
»
CareerBuilder Preview
Jan 15
GOL Headlines
»
Xiong heads home for PGA TOUR debut
»
Jason Day WDs from Wednesday Pro-Am
»
Rahm eyes World No. 1 spot ahead of Farmers
»
Suri kicks off a PGA TOUR run at Torrey Pines
»
New gear bedded in for Garcia's Dubai defense
»
Tiger Woods back on stage at Torrey Pines
»
Landry career-best P2; loses 4-hole playoff
»
Rahm bogey-free 67; wins CBC in playoff
»
Piller R4 70; career-best T3 @ CareerBuilder
»
Huh posts 20-under at CBC with R4 66
»
Saunders R4 64; first CBC cash in 7 tries
»
McIlroy contends despite R4 fade in Abu Dhabi
GOL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Golf season is here on FanDuel!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
