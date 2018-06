Sungjae Im flashed his skills at today's U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, sharing top honors at 9-under 135 in a field that was loaded with PGA TOUR talent.

This outcome is not surprising for any fans that have been following the Web.com Tour closely. The 20-year-old WCT rookie opened his career with WIN and RUNNER-UP, down in The Bahamas. He's since added another runner-up finish and sits at 1st on the money list. With this result, he will now prep for his PGA TOUR debut next week at Shinnecock Hills. Others to survive this loaded sectional include: Shane Lowry (-9), Keegan Bradley (-8), Brian Gay (-8), Michael Putnam (-7 despite opening 73), Shubhankar Sharma (-7), Russell Knox (-7), Patrick Rodgers (-7), Will Zalatoris (-7), Harold Varner III (-6), Ollie Schniederjans (-6), Aaron Baddeley (-6), Ryan Lumsden (-6), and Adam Scott (-6). Gamers should keep an eye on the St. Jude Classic field tomorrow morning to make sure the golfers remain committed to playing now that they've qualified to play at Shinnecock Hills next week.