UNLV alum Seungsu Han cruised through Corales Golf Club en route to a 5-under-par 31-36=67 during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, joining Xinjun Zhang as early co-leaders as they sit on 10-under 134 after 36 holes.

The 31-year-old who also goes by 'Steve' entered the week as the third-highest ranked golfers in the field. He currently sits at 85th in the Official World Golf Rankings thanks to a late-blooming surge on the Japan Golf Tour. During 2017 he posted seven podium finishes on his home circuit which was a bit out of left field since he'd previously found zero podiums in 78 career worldwide starts. Riding that wave of momentum in his third career PGA TOUR start, Han has pelted 32 greens in regulation so far (fourth in the field currently). If he maintains this level of ball-striking then we should still see his name toward the top of this leaderboard come Sunday afternoon.