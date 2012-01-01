Ty Strafaci turns his attention toward Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course ahead of his PGA TOUR debut which will take place at this week's Valspar Championship.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket won the 2017 Valspar Collegiate Invitational to punch his ticket into this week's field. The sophomore currently ranks 183rd in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. While Strafaci picked up his ticket while playing at The Floridian, this week's Valspar venue will be very comfortable for him. After the Collegiate victory he noted that his family used to vacation to Innisbrook and he estimated that he's played this week's course about 20 times. He is still a long shot to contend but we've seen local knowledge pay off here for amateurs in the past, most notable Lee McCoy who picked up a solo fourth in the 2016 edition.