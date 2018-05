Redman is currently wrapping up his season at the NCAA Men's Championship. After that, he'll likely remove his amateur tag and turn professional ahead of this week's Memorial. According to Eric Boynton of GoUpstate.com , Redman hasn’t formally made his intentions known, but a teammate said he’s been forthcoming with the team all season about his future plans. "I thought I could hang with those (PGA TOUR) guys day in and day out and I wasn’t too far off." If Redman does make the leap to professional life, he'll forego exemption into the U.S. Open and Open Championship. It's a tough decision but a golfer with his talent should earn some opportunities through sponsor's invites.

Clemson University's Doc Redman will get his first taste of PGA TOUR action as he readies for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida. UPDATE: Redman finished 71st (of 77) on 5-over 293 (72-72-72-77).

Redman earned his way into this event with his victory at the 2017 U.S. Amateur Championship. That event was held at Riviera CC and the win earns him an invitation to this year's Masters, U.S. Open, The National, and the Memorial. The 20-year-old is not putting too much pressure on himself for Augusta National but he will certainly have his eye on Low Amateur honors. Redman currently ranks 34th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. There is no reason for gamers to jump the gun here but he will be a fun name to monitor over the next few years.