Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Aaron Judge homers twice against Orioles
Camargo (oblique) will start season on DL
Kris Bryant belts first Cactus League homer
Yu Darvish notches 7 Ks in win over Texas
Eric Hosmer tallies fourth spring home run
Fiers (back) likely starting the year on DL
A.J. Puk shut down due to biceps soreness
Michael Conforto homers twice in scrimmage
Jose Abreu (hamstring) aims to return Friday
O's finalize 4-yr, $57M deal with Alex Cobb
Daniel Murphy (knee) out for start of season
Brantley (ankle) to make Cactus debut Wed.
'Overwhelming sense' is Darnold goes No. 1
Cameron Meredith drawing interest from Ravens
Falcons GM: 'No timetable' for Matt Ryan deal
Ndamukong Suh's visit with Raiders cancelled
Report: DE Chris Long considering retirement
Colts re-up oft-injured OG Mewhort for $1.5M
Marshawn Lynch takes $500K cut to stay in OAK
Ravens hosting RFA Willie Snead for a visit
Lions sign TE Luke Willson for 1 year, $2.5M
ESPN hires ex-Bears HC John Fox as analyst
Suh 'intrigued' by Rams, still in LA Tues. PM
Zay Jones arrested in bizarre, nude incident
George Hill makes 10-of-11 FGs, scores 22 pts
LeBron James hands out 17 assists w/ zero TOs
Jabari Parker starting 3Q for Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) will not return
John Collins (ankle) will not play Thursday
Zach LaVine (knee) out at least 5-7 days
Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) probable Thurs
Zach Randolph (illness) questionable Thursday
Garrett Temple (ankle) out for Thursday
Andrew Harrison (wrist) available to play
Antonio Blakeney (wrist) a game-time decision
Jrue Holiday will play on Wednesday night
Derek Stepan collects 1G, 1A in win over BUF
Torey Krug (UBI) won't play on Wed night
Alex Galchenyuk (hand) will play on Wednesday
Casey DeSmith will get the start on Wednesday
Brett Pesce will miss the rest of 2017-18
Josh Manson (UBI) is doubtful Wednesday night
Leafs might get back Auston Matthews Thursday
Anton Khudobin is expected to start Wednesday
Alexandar Georgiev will start on Thursday
Vladimir Tarasenko won't return Wednesday
No update on Marc-Andre Fleury yet
Joe Thornton skates for first time Tuesday
Houff to make April debut in XFINITY Series
Burton: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 notes
Gilliland: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 notes
Gragson: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 notes
Preece team penalized post-event in Fontana
Busch's team penalized after Fontana event
Robby Lyons: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 notes
Self: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 advance
New sponsor for D.J. Kennington in STP 500
Fontaine: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 advance
Enfinger: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 advance
Crafton: Alpha Energy Solutions 250 advance
Amateur Tony Romo makes PGA TOUR debut
Uihlein cruises to R1 win over Rory McIlroy
Wiesberger downs poor D. Johnson in Dell MP
Electric Watson thrashes Grace & Austin CC
Poulter upsets Fleetwood in R1 of WGC-MP
Grinding Spieth claims opening Match Play win
J. Thomas holds on against putter-less List
Dustin Johnson looks to defend at Austin CC
Cejka WDs ahead of Corales Championship
Koepka declared OUT for the 2018 Masters
Justin Rose takes a pass on WGC-Match Play
Koepka (wrist) remains sidelined ahead of WGC
Report: Tagovailoa (thumb) has mere sprain
Eastern Michigan football not going anywhere
Auburn WR Ryan Davis (shoulder) cleared
Darnold meets with Browns, Giants for pro day
Derwin James opts out of pro day drill work
Georgia RB White (knee) not ready for contact
Kiffin calls Robison suspension day-to-day
Bama hires former Vols HC Jones as analyst
Mort: Dolphins working out Mayfield Wednesday
Breer: Opinions are split on Derwin James
Feldman: Rosen worked out for CLE & NYG
Tagovailoa injures thumb as Bama opens spring
Hart ready to fight for England place
Leicester star in doubt ahead of Algeria duty
Injury casts doubt over United duo
Belgium unlikely to risk Thibaut Courtois
Blues teenage sensation out for the season
Begovic rests during the international break
Injury sends Bertrand back to Southampton
One year extension for Ashley Young
Young backs Shaw in spite of criticism
Cook excited by international opportunity
Conte provides positive update on Willian
Smith's season is hanging in the balance
Player Page
Tony Romo
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
Sponsor invite and amateur Tony Romo readies for his PGA TOUR debut at this week's alternate-field event, the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.
Mar 21 - 8:53 PM
Mar 21 - 8:53 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Amateur Tony Romo makes PGA TOUR debut
Mar 21 - 8:53 PM
More Tony Romo Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
B. Koepka
PGA
(1235)
2
G. DeLaet
PGA
(1129)
3
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(1082)
4
B. Weekley
PGA
(1071)
5
K. Stadler
PGA
(1017)
6
M. Kaymer
PGA
(1006)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(937)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(882)
9
D. Willett
PGA
(876)
10
F. Jacobson
PGA
(871)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
DFS Dish: Corales Championship
Mar 21
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: Corales Championship
Mar 21
»
Expert Picks: WGC and Corales
Mar 20
»
WGC-Match Play Preview
Mar 20
»
McIlroy closing 64; heists API
Mar 19
»
Corales Championship Preview
Mar 19
»
WGC-Dell Match Play Preview
Mar 19
»
DFS Dish: Arnold Palmer Invite
Mar 14
»
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 13
GOL Headlines
»
Amateur Tony Romo makes PGA TOUR debut
»
Uihlein cruises to R1 win over Rory McIlroy
»
Wiesberger downs poor D. Johnson in Dell MP
»
Electric Watson thrashes Grace & Austin CC
»
Poulter upsets Fleetwood in R1 of WGC-MP
»
Grinding Spieth claims opening Match Play win
»
J. Thomas holds on against putter-less List
»
Dustin Johnson looks to defend at Austin CC
»
Cejka WDs ahead of Corales Championship
»
Koepka declared OUT for the 2018 Masters
»
Justin Rose takes a pass on WGC-Match Play
»
Koepka (wrist) remains sidelined ahead of WGC
