Sponsor invite and amateur Tony Romo readies for his PGA TOUR debut at this week's alternate-field event, the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.

The 37-year-old is one (of two) amateurs in the 132-man field but has obviously garnered the most attention, even among the players in the paid ranks for that matter. So much so, there was even a pre-tourney presser. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, and current lead analyst for the NFL ON CBS, is a long-time participant in celebrity events and as a partner in pro-am stops. Most recently, he played with Wake Forest product Will Zalatoris -- who's hometown is Plano, Texas -- at the AT&T Pebble Beach last month. In Romo's presser, he mentioned that he didn't have any expectations insofar as this week is concerned, but said he felt comfortable among the guys, particularly since he plays a lot of golf with Texas-based pros back home. The four-time Pro Bowler, who's unsuccessfully tried to qualify for the U.S. Open three times, carries a +0.3 handicap at Dallas National Golf Club.