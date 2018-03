Open Qualifier Tyler McCumber tossed together a bogey-free, 5-under-par 32-35=67 during round three of the Corales Resort & Club Championship, soaring into the top 5 on the live leaderboard with a 54-hole tally of 12-under 204.

Making his PGA TOUR debut this week, McCumber used the open qualifier to earn his way into the field. The son of a 10-time TOUR winner (Mark McCumber) is taking full advantage of this opportunity. After starting the week with rounds of 67-70, he fired another 67 today with the highlight coming at the par-5 seventh hole when he splashed in an eagle. That was his third eagle of the week. Battling blustery conditions today, McCumber pelted 15 greens in regulation and didn't drop a single shot on his way around Corales Golf Club. The Florida Gator currently sits in sole possession of third place. He'd love to go for the win tomorrow but a top 10 would also be a good goal as it'd earn him a spot in next week's Houston Open.