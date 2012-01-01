Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Doug Ghim
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Doug Ghim
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
Amateur Doug Ghim wrapped his major championship and PGA TOUR debut with a 2-over-par 38-36=74 to conclude the 82nd Masters on 8-over 296 and claim the silver cup as low amateur.
The 21-year-old posted rounds of 72-76-74-74, currently T50, and will be part of the green-jacket ceremony later today. Of six amateurs who began the week, he was the
only one
to make the cut. The University of Texas senior, in via a runner-up finish at the 2017 U.S. Amateur, totaled 10 birdies against 18 bogeys and three doubles, and is the
current leader in eagles
with three, the most memorable of which was a 179-yard, hole-out 2 at the 18th on Day 1. The Arlington Heights, Illinois, native entered the week No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2017 and a member of the U.S. Palmer and Walker Cup teams.
Apr 8 - 4:08 PM
University of Texas senior Doug Ghim preps for his PGA TOUR debut as he turns his attention toward Augusta National for this week's Masters Tournament.
Currently ranked 4th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Ghim cracked this week's field by finishing runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Amateur. Ghim will have plenty of Longhorn alums to lean on for tournament prep (Spieth, Vegas, Frittelli). He's also mentioned that he's been lucky enough to have played the course around 11 times prior to the start of the week. After today's practice rounds he had this to say, "I think I heard a couple of roars today that I’ve never even heard in my life. I’m just enamored." Given his youth and wide eyes, he'll be a long shot to contend this week but definitely a name to watch over the next few years.
Apr 2 - 7:42 PM
Source:
Masters.com
Doug Ghim claims low amateur at 82nd Masters
Apr 8 - 4:08 PM
Doug Ghim geared up for PGA TOUR debut
Apr 2 - 7:42 PM
More Doug Ghim Player News
Recent News
