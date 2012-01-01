Amateur Doug Ghim wrapped his major championship and PGA TOUR debut with a 2-over-par 38-36=74 to conclude the 82nd Masters on 8-over 296 and claim the silver cup as low amateur.

The 21-year-old posted rounds of 72-76-74-74, currently T50, and will be part of the green-jacket ceremony later today. Of six amateurs who began the week, he was the only one to make the cut. The University of Texas senior, in via a runner-up finish at the 2017 U.S. Amateur, totaled 10 birdies against 18 bogeys and three doubles, and is the current leader in eagles with three, the most memorable of which was a 179-yard, hole-out 2 at the 18th on Day 1. The Arlington Heights, Illinois, native entered the week No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2017 and a member of the U.S. Palmer and Walker Cup teams.