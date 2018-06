Henric Sturehed Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: () / 1/1/2050

Henric Sturehed's 3-under-par 33-36=69 saw him join Aaron Rai at the top of the live leaderboard as the morning wave completed their rounds on the opening day of the BMW International Open at Golf Club Gut Larchenhof. The Swede's first visit to the Jack Nicklaus design in Pulheim, Germany and he's quickly taken to it, although it was a wildly swinging day which left his scorecard all sorts of colours. He opened with red at the first and third, before taking a step backwards due to blue at the fourth. The response was swift: more red at five and eight. The first move of the back nine was in reverse, thanks to blue at 12, but an eagle-3 at the 13th earned a splash of yellow. A final par-breaker followed at the 15th, but he closed with bogeys at 16 and 18. Having opened the season with seven missed cuts, he's on track to make it four weekends on the run (discounting a withdrawal in the Rocco Forte Open). He and Rai lead by one from five players in the clubhouse on 2-under.

Henric Sturehed caught the eye with tied fifth at the Open de Espana last month and will look to make another impression in this week's Rocco Forte Open at Verdura GC in Italy. The Swede came through Q-School last November but found the step up hard to handle, failing to cash in each of his first six starts. He did twice open with rounds in the 60s to suggest he could piece something together but few expected him to post 67-68-66 over the first 54 holes at the Open de Espana and go on to claim a share of fifth spot. Perhaps the unseasonably chilly weather in Madrid that week helped him feel at home? Sturehed followed that up with T52 in the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco so has now made back-to-back cuts. In a modest field, this could be a good chance for the 27-year-old to consolidate further. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Henric Sturehed smashed a brilliant 6-under-par 32-34=66 to claim T3 on 15-under 201 in the Open de España hosted by Centro Nacional de Golf in Madrid, Spain. The Swede will start the final day alongside World No. 4 Jon Rahm and just two swings back of leader Paul Dunne after a Moving Day performance which defied his lack of experience at this level. Indeed, he arrived in Madrid 0-for-6 for the season and his career on the European Tour (and having also missed the cut in the second tier Kenyan Open last time out). But for ten holes from the first tee he was simply sensational, ticking every single one of the odd numbered holes on the front nine and adding No. 10 for good measure. Only an error at the second upset the card. He also made bogey at the 13th, but made up for it with ticks at 15 and 18. Highlights were an approach at the 373-yard par-4 seventh which screwed back and nearly disappeared down the hole and a chip-in birdie at No. 9 when he looked set to make bogey.