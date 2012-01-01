Daxing Jin confounded previous poor form on the European Tour to dazzle the home fans with an 8-under-par 32-32=64 and grab the clubhouse lead after the morning wave completed in the Volvo China Open at Topwin Golf & CC in Beijing.

In seven previous starts at this level Jin had only once made the weekend, in 2012 BMW Masters. More importantly in 16 laps he had never gone sub-70 and only once beaten par. He averaged 73.00 per circuit of Topwin in the China Open and yet blew the stats out of the water. On the front nine he ticked 10, 12, 14 and 18. On the back he started with more birdies at 1 and 7 before the coup de grace: eagle-3 at the eighth which grabbed the solo pacesetting role. The 25-year-old World No. 1426 maybe little known at the highest level, but did complete two top ten finishes on the PGA Tour: China in March. He held a one shot lead over Matt Wallace as he took lunch.