Gavin Moynihan Team: PGA Golfer

Mother Nature has poked her head into the mix again at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, suspending play during the final round due to inclement weather in an event which has already been reduced to 54 holes. The horn sounded at 1:49 p.m. local time and there is no current timetable for play to resume. Stop-and-start play has forced this event into 54 holes, but they'd prefer to get it all finished today. The Monday forecast is also rocky. At the moment Sergio Garcia is even par thru seven holes (10-under on the week) to maintain a three-shot lead over Lee Westwood. From the back of the pack, Gavin Moynihan was making the move of the day with five birdies and an eagle through 15 holes (-6) which vaults him into a share of sixth place on the live leaderboard. The youngster is currently 73rd on the Challenge Tour Road to Oman. There are about 45 minutes remaining on this current storm and then we may get a break from the weather for 2-to-3 hours, at least in terms of thunder. Source: European Tour (Twitter)

Gavin Moynihan has a big opportunity to sort his season out in this week's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin GC in Co. Donegal. Two weeks ago he tweeted: "Been a rough run since Xmas so very happy with the week. Nice to sign off with a 67 too." Rough run is right: he'd missed 12 straight cuts on the European and Challenge Tours, although he had boosted the coffers with a shared victory for Ireland alongside Paul Dunne in the GolfSixes. He's earned an invitation for this week and will make a sixth appearance in the event. He missed the weekend in his first three, was T36 at the K Club in 2016 and T14 last year at Portstewart thanks to a final lap of 64. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Gavin Moynihan could be one of those who benefit from the change in format when he heads to Austria for the Shotclock Masters at Diamond Country Club. Moynihan hit the headlines last month when teaming up with Paul Dunne to take Ireland to victory in the GolfSixes in England. That tournament also put players on the clock which could give the Irishman a lift knowing that he's handled it before. He certainly needs all the help he can get as, in regular strokeplay, he still hasn't cashed this season. He's tried his luck back on the Challenge Tour since that GolfSixes win but the struggles and missed cuts have continued. Source: EuropeanTour.com