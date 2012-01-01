Welcome,
Article Results
Noah Goodwin
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Noah Goodwin
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
SMU freshman Noah Goodwin will test his skills at the highest level as he preps for his PGA TOUR debut at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson.
The youngster currently ranks 29th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He is the reigning U.S. Junior Amateur champion (Flint Hills National). The Corinth, Texas, native won the AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year in 2016 as well as 2017. He joined an elite list of golfers by accomplishing that back-to-back feat (Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Tracy Phillips, and Brian Harman). While Goodwin doesn't have any TOUR experience, he will have plenty of course knowledge as the SMU Mustangs practice at Trinity Forest. Gamers don't need to invest this week, but he's definitely a name to watch closely over the next few years.
May 15 - 12:44 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Noah Goodwin makes TOUR debut at the Nelson
May 15 - 12:44 PM
More Noah Goodwin Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
