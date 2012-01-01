SMU freshman Noah Goodwin will test his skills at the highest level as he preps for his PGA TOUR debut at this week's AT&T Byron Nelson.

The youngster currently ranks 29th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He is the reigning U.S. Junior Amateur champion (Flint Hills National). The Corinth, Texas, native won the AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year in 2016 as well as 2017. He joined an elite list of golfers by accomplishing that back-to-back feat (Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Tracy Phillips, and Brian Harman). While Goodwin doesn't have any TOUR experience, he will have plenty of course knowledge as the SMU Mustangs practice at Trinity Forest. Gamers don't need to invest this week, but he's definitely a name to watch closely over the next few years.