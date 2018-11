Victor Perez Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: () / 1/1/2050

Victor Perez blitzed Four Seasons GC for an 8-under-par 32-32=64 in Thursday's opening round at the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open, good enough for a one-shot advantage over early clubhouse leader Jaco Van Zyl. UPDATE: Perez ended R1 tied for the lead with Chikkarangappa S. Chikkarangappa S (16) and Kurt Kitayama (15) are also a shot back with play nearly complete. Chalk one up for #teamcurrentform. Perez finished his campaign on the Challenge Tour with finishes of 4-7-1-2 and continued his hot form in last week's European Tour season-opener with tied third spot at the Hong Kong Open. Making his first start in Mauritius today, he cashed in on the favorable scoring conditions by scribbling red circles at half the holes. Starting at 10, he opened with three pars and then ticked 13, 14, 16 and 18. The Frenchman made three more gains at 2, 3 and 4 before bouncing back from a lone bogey at 5 with birdie at 6 along with a walk-off, go-ahead par breaker from 3 feet at 9. If it holds, this would be the first time he's held a R1 lead at European Tour (just 11 starts) or Challenge Tour level.

Making just his 11th start on the European Tour, Victor Perez pieced together a 3-under-par 33-34=67 in Sunday's final round at the Hong Kong Open at Fanling, securing him tied third place with Jason Scrivener on 11-under 269. That was some way back from winner Aaron Rai (-17) and runner-up Matthew Fitzpatrick (-16) but the Frenchman won't be concerned about that. Instead, he'll be delighted to carry over his hot Challenge Tour form and make an instant impression in his rookie season on the E.T. Perez ended his campaign on the second tier with victory at the Foshan Open in China and second place at the Grand Final earlier this month, shooting in the 60s in all eight rounds. The 26-year-old broke 70, and then some, in his final three rounds this week, recovering from an opening 71 with laps of 65-66-67. Today's circuit in Hong Kong featured birdies at 7, 10, 13 and 16 against bogeys at 8 and 14. In ten previous European Tour starts he'd posted one top 10, a solo sixth at May's Belgian Knockout. A player worth keeping a close eye on.

European Tour first-timer Victor Perez kicks off his 2019 in the Hong Kong Open at Hong Kong GC, Fanling. A swift return to China and likely a fond one for the Spanish Rookie. Because it was in this country that he rounded off his second Challenge Tour campaign in some style, when finishing T7 in the Hainan Open and winning the Foshan Open one week later. Riding the wave he was second in the Grand Final. Can he maintain that run? GT grads have always had the habit of cropping up early in the next ET season, but it tended to happen at Leopard Creek. This test is a little tighter. He has ten ET starts under his belt: Fives cuts made, twice T13 and once T6. Source: EuropeanTour.com