Dimitrios Papadatos Team: PGA Golfer

Playing on a tournament invite, Dimitrios Papadatos crafted a bogey-free 5-under-par 32-35=67 in round one of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in South Africa, good enough for a two-shot lead over fellow morning starters David Drysdale, Pablo Larrazabal, Liam Johnston, Robert Karlsson and defending champion Brandon Stone. The World No. 154 finished runner-up in the Australian Open last month and just missed out on gaining his card via the PGA Tour of Australasia. He also finished in 21st spot on the Challenge Tour last season, taking second place at the Bridgestone Challenge in September when opening with twin 63s. Today, he started fast with birdies at 1 and 3 before adding another par-breaker at 9 to turn in just 32. Coming home, the Aussie picked up shots at 11 and 16 although, looking at this card, he'll feel he left some shots out there after failing to birdie any of the four par 5s.

Is Dimitrios Papadatos finding his feet at this level? He tees it up this week in the South African Open hosted by the City of Johannesburg at Randpark GC. The Aussie was 21st on the 2018 Challenge Tour and that is enough to get him in this week’s field given the lowly status of this event these days. He arrives fresh off a nice run of form at home: T9 in the New South Wales Open, T2 in the Australian Open, T19 in the Australian PGA Championship. He has experience of South Africa but it’s very limited: T31 in the Joburg Open and T63 in the Tshwane Open, both in 2016. He’s now 27 starts into his European Tour career and after a nice beginning (two top sixes in the first five) he struggled: A run of 7-for-17 after that with no top 25. But he’s now made four top 20s in his last five starts. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Dimitrios Papadatos authored a 5-under-par 35-32=67 to claimed T2 after the first round of the Australian PGA Championship at the RACV Royal Pines Resort in Surfer’s Paradise, Queensland. The Aussie has had his struggles on this course, but he has also played well on it in a curate’s egg of a log book (three missed cuts, once T61, once T6). His first nine (the back) was almost a reminder of that: birdie to start at ten, bogeys at 11 and 14, eagle-2 at the 448-yard par-4 17th. Once lit, there was not stopping him: He birdied 3, 4, 6 and 9 on the way home with no errors. "It was a bit of a slow start" he said, "and then holed out for my second on 17. I think I was one over and that got me to one under. The front nine, with the wind today, was playing definitely a bit easier than the back. The back's a pretty good test, especially the way the wind was going. So it was nice to come home strong."