Connor Syme Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: () / 1/1/2050

Latest News Recent News

Local man Connor Syme thrashed a superb 8-under-par 29-33=62 in round two of the ASI Scottish Open at Gullane, beating the previous course record by a shot and surging 112 spots up the live leaderboard to T8 on 7-under 133 at the midpoint. What a performance. The Scot was in big danger of missing the cut after an opening 1-over 71 but now he's in position to bank a big cheque on the weekend if he keeps this going. He burst from the gate with birdies at 1, 2 and 3 before adding further par breakers at 5, 8 and 9 to turn in just 29. On Gullane's tougher second nine he held firm with seven pars and a birdie at 11 and beat the previous mark of 63 with a walk-off circle at 18. Syme, the World No. 352, gave his season a jolt in the arm with second place at last month's Shot Clock Masters. He also has some extra local knowledge this week having played the Scottish Amateur Strokeplay at Gullane in 2016, finishing fifth.

Conor Syme transformed his season with a final round 3-under-par 35-34=69 that allowed him to grab solo second on 10-under 278 in the Shotclock Masters at Diamond Country Club in Atzenbrugg, Austria. The Scotsman entered the week ranked 206th on the Race to Dubai having labored as a rookie, making just two cuts in 11 starts and never once finishing inside the top 30. Moreover, he leapt from a logjam in joint second into sole ownership with a stunning 40'0" birdie putt on the very final green. Earlier he had made strong progress with front nine birdies at 3, 5 and 6, but lost momentum when dropping shots at the seventh and eighth. A par breaker at No. 10 retrieved the situation a little and he completed the job with that stunner in front of the crowds.