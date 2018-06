Oklahoma State alum Kristoffer Ventura will take his talents to Potomac, Maryland, for this week's Quicken Loans National. It will be his PGA TOUR debut.

The Norway native has played his final events as an amateur and is now looking to parlay his talent into some more playing opportunities. Making his pro debut last week, he posted rounds of 75-70=145 to miss the cut at the Wichita Open (Web.com Tour). Ventura finished his amateur career ranked 43rd on the World Amateur Golf Rankings. His highest-ever position on that leaderboard was 24th. Now, the 6'3" European will set his eyes on TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, the toughest non-major course during the 2017 calendar year. Gamers don't need to jump the gun on Ventura but he will be an interesting name to follow and see how his game translates to the big stage.