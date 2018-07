Augusta University alum Broc Everett turns his attention toward TPC Deere Run as he preps for his PGA TOUR debut at this week's John Deere Classic.

The Iowa native from West Des Moines played his college golf at Augusta University as a walk-on. He flew under the radar until this year's national championship where he won the individual title, beating Auburn’s Brandon Mancheno in a playoff. The highest he ever reached in the World Amateur Golf Rankings was 185th. Since that time he's tried his hand on the Mackenzie Tour, going 0-for-4 to kick off his career. Heading to the Quad Cities, this week's event will have a stronger field but it'll also be a little closer to home. Perhaps he can feed on those Midwest vibes. Anyone that can bring home the NCAA Individual Title has a lot of game, but he will still be a long shot to contend at the John Deere Classic as he makes a big step up in level of competition.