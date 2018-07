Scotland's Sam Locke posted rounds of 72-73-70-78=293 (+9) during The 147th Open, securing the Silver Medal that is awarded to the low amateur for the week.

Locke entered the week ranked 447th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. He had just three other amateurs to battle with this week and secured the Silver Medal early in the week as he was the lone amateur to play his way through the cut line. Locke ended his week on a sour note but it was an impressive week, nonetheless, and also a great learning experience. The 19-year-old has Paul Lawrie as a mentor and will now re-evaluate his options in terms of amateur versus pro golf. "I was wanting to make the Walker Cup next year. That was a goal of mine. And this is obviously a slightly different thought in my mind, too. But as I said, we need to sit and have a proper think about this. Right now we just need to enjoy the situation we're in. It will be a few days before we come to a decision."