PGA TOUR rookie Seth Reeves kicked off his week at the Sanderson Farms Championship with a bogey-free, 5-under-par 33-34=67 to find himself in a share of fifth place on the live leaderboard.

Reeves found just four (of 14) fairways in round one but recovered to find 14 greens in regulation. That was good for 2.680 strokes gained on approach. The Georgia Tech product was one of the 12 golfers to get stranded due to darkness on Thursday (5-under thru 16) but he had no troubles capping off the clean card this morning. Reeves posted a T69 at the Safeway Open, which was his PGA TOUR debut. He went 15-for-24 last year on the Web.com Tour including a pair of top 5s in the Web.com Tour Finals to earn his TOUR card. Reeves was teammates with Ollie Schniederjans, Richy Werenski, and Anders Albertson back in college. He's now getting a chance to showcase his talents alongside them on the big stage.