Viktor Hovland will make his PGA TOUR debut this week at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

The Norwegian made a huge splash in the golf world when he won the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links. It was only the second win of his Oklahoma State career but he looked convincing in his victory. He trailed for just one hole during his six matches. Hovland currently ranks 4th in World Amateur Golf Rankings, his highest ranking to date. With his U.S. Amateur win, Hovland has invites locked up for the 2019 Masters, U.S. Open, and Open Championship as long as he keeps his amateur status. Hovland made an appearance recently at the Porsche European Open but missed the cut. This will be his first time pegging it in a PGA TOUR event.