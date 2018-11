Adria Arnaus looks to test his talents on the big stage as he preps for this week's Mayakoba Golf Classic.

The Spaniard went wire-to-wire last week at the Challenge Tour Grand Final. It was his first win of the season but his sixth top 5. He's alternated top 10s with top 50s over his last eight starts. The 24-year-old finished second in the Road to Ras Al Khaimah, earning him a 2019 European Tour card. The Texas A&M product reached as high as No. 10 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings before turning pro last year. Given his incredible record on the Challenge Tour, Arnaus makes for an interesting sleeper this week in Mexico but this is a big step up in terms of field strength.