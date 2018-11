World No. 265 Hyowon Park has been a star on his home Korean Tour in recent weeks and continued his hot form with a bogey-free 8-under-par 31-31=62 in round two of the Hong Kong Open at Fanling, climbing seven spots to solo second on 10-under 130.

That's four swings back from leader Aaron Rai, who went lower with a 61. Park won the Jeju Open earlier this month and was also runner-up at the previous week's KJ Choi Invitational. This is just his third start on the European Tour but the 31-year-old's confidence was obvious as he sprinkled red numbers at 1, 2 and 4 in a fast start and added further circles at 10, 12, 13, 16 and 18 coming home. "I'm very happy now," said Park, after cashing in on the calm morning conditions. "My long game is very nice, driver and second shot is good and putting is nice. I will do the same thing on the weekend, so I can go more up the leaderboard."