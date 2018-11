World No. 835 Chikkarangappa S birdied two of his final three holes to end round one of the Afrasia Mauritius Open at Four Seasons GC in a tie for first place alongside Victor Perez.

The duo are a shot clear of early leader Jaco Van Zyl, Japan's Masahiro Kawamura and American Kurt Kitayama. Only two players broke par at this venue when it was used for the first and only time in 2016 but the winds didn't get up today and the field cashed in. The Indian golfer birdied the second hole and then splashed red at 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10. He took stock with five pars before joining Perez in T1 with red circles at 16 and 18. Chikkarangappa S has cashed just four times in his 13 European Tour starts although he's been in decent form on the Asian Tour in recent months with a string of top 25s.