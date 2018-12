World No. 1330 Madalisto Muthiya torched Bushwillow for a bogey-free 29-34=63 in the first round of the South African Open hosted by the City of Johannesburg at Randpark GC, coming to rest just a shot back from outright leader Louis Oosthuizen.

The Zambian played the U.S. Open back in 2006, revealing that he honed his game by watching videos of Nick Faldo. He currently plays on the South African Sunshine Tour and flashed some form recently when taking fourth in the Vodacom Origins - Final. Muthiya, who went to the University of New Mexico and played on the Web.com for three years, started like a train with birdies at 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 9 to be out in just 29 blows and he added further par breakers at 12 and 15. Like the vast majority of the leaders, he compiled his score on the easier Bushwillow so we'll see if he can keep it going at the Firethorn (host course for last 36 holes) in round two.