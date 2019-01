Oklahoma State's Matthew Wolff has received a sponsor's invite to the Waste Management Phoenix Open and will make his PGA TOUR debut that week at TPC Scottsdale.

College golf fans have been waiting for this moment. Wolff received a basketful of awards during his freshman campaign at Okie State and he's off to a torrid pace so far in his sophomore season. He played three times in the fall and also won three times (shared medalist honors in one of those). Wolff has now moved up to No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. His unique swing is somewhat like a powerful version of Jim Furyk's move. Gamers don't need to invest just yet but we did see Jon Rahm post a T5 at TPC Scottsdale during his amateur days, so a top-heavy finish is not out of the question.