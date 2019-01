Ho-sung Choi has accepted a sponsor's invite to play in the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am which will be his PGA TOUR debut.

The 45-year-old has become an internet sensation over the last year, due to his unorthodox swing. Of course, his recent play has helped draw the attention, as he ranks 200th in the OWGR after a recent win at the Casio World Open. Choi finished 10th on the money list on the Japan Golf Tour in 2018. He has three career wins (2 on the Japan Golf Tour and 1 KPGA Korean Tour). The Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place during the first week of February. Perhaps a few other surrounding events will follow this lead and also extend invites.