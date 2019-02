David Law Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (27) / 5/4/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 0

David Law called a penalty on himself ahead of a brilliant 72nd hole eagle-3 to win the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach GC, carding a 6-under-35-31=66 to total 18-under 270 that left him one shot clear of Wade Ormsby and Brad Kennedy. Last summer the 27-year-old grad from the Paul Lawrie Foundation was on the brink of quitting the tour lifestyle, but victory on the Challenge Tour reinvigorated him and now he's reaped even greater reward just five appearances into his rookie campaign. He made three front nine birdies, but also bogeyed 5 and 9, the latter the honest confession. His response was a pair of par breakers at 10 and 11. Stood on the 16th tee three shots back he said: "We were trying to finish three-two-four for a top-three finish. Then birdie 16, par 17, and going down the last we said we need eagle, you never know what can happen." What did happen was a fairway wood approach to 8'0" which he converted. Meanwhile long-time leader Ormsby crashed to a double bogey and Kennedy couldn’t respond. "Just to be a European Tour player I was happy with," reflected Law. "This sort of changes things a little bit. I'll go home, reflect a little bit on things and reassess."

World No. 376 David Law continued his impressive start to the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach GC in Australia by handing in a clean card for the second day running, his 6-under-par 33-33=66 moving him to 11-under 133 at the midpoint and up 33 spots to T6. That's three swings behind joint-leaders Jason Scrivener and Nick Flanagan. The Challenge Tour grad fired a bogey-free 67 at the Beach Course Thursday and went one better today with six birdies and 12 pars at the Creek. Starting with a red number at 10, Law picked up further shots at 13 and 17 before closing with three birdies in his final five holes coming home. The Scot is just 1-for-4 on the European Tour this season after finally gaining his card and is yet to have a top ten at this level. He'll continue his bid with two rounds at the Beach Course this weekend.