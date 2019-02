Matthew Stieger wasn't part of the conversation after two rounds of the ISPS Handa Vic Open but, playing in the opening group of the day, the local man produced Saturday's lowest lap at the Beach Course, a bogey-free 7-under-par 34-31=65 which elevated him 54 spots to tied second on 13-under 203.

That puts the World No. 834 just two swings back from fellow Australian Wade Ormsby. Despite his low ranking, there's some sense to this. Stieger finished runner-up in the Victorian Open at this venue, 13th Beach, in 2014 and also T13 last year. More recently, he was T6 in the Asian Tour's Panasonic Open before taking T28 in the Australian Open and T19 in the Aussie PGA. Today's round featured early birdies at 2 and 3 but he did the bulk of his scoring after the turn with red numbers at 10, 11, 13 and 14. A walk-off bogey at 18 completed a day to remember when the the high winds and lashing rain saw the three pre-tournament betting favorites, Jason Scrivener, Ryan Fox and Lucas Herbert, all slump to 4-over 76s. Stieger mixes his time between Australia and Asia and this is just his 11th European Tour start.