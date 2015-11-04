Bo Van Pelt Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (41) / 5/16/1975 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 200

Bo Van Pelt has yet to peg it during the 2016-17 season but he will remain on a Top 50 on Career Money List exemption when he returns to action in 2017. BVP went 1-for-5 during the 2015-16 campaign before he opted for surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left arm. Van Pelt was playing last season on a one-time Career Money List exemption. Since he only teed it up five times, that exemption will carry over into 2016-17, much like a medical extension. If Van Pelt returns at full health, he could prove to be a steal in season-long formats as he's finished top 90 in the FedExCup standings in eight of the last 10 seasons. Weekly gamers will have the luxury of taking the wait-and-see approach before re-investing.

The second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open resumed at 8:00 a.m. MT on Saturday with four players (of 130) needing to complete their respective rounds. Approximate third-round tee times will be between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Bo Van Pelt is T9 with two holes left to play in his second round. He had just missed a 3'7" near-gimme at the par-3 16th when play was suspended on Friday due to darkness. If he were to stay inside the top 10 after 36 holes, it would be the first time he's accomplished that since the 2014 Barclays where he was T6 at the midpoint (after opening in 6-under 65 and 71). Last season, the 40-year-old missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time since their inception in 2007, so he's playing this season by burning his Top 50 Career Money List exemption ($20,411,496). Interestingly enough, he's already dropped to No. 54 on the list after missing his first three cuts in 2015-16.

Bo Van Pelt returns to Scottsdale, Arizona, for a 13th start at this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open. BVP is looking to break out of an early-season slump as he enters the week 0-for-3. His course history is not a whole lot better as he's missed the cut in his last two appearances and is just 6-for-12 in his WMPO career. After eight straight seasons of finishing top 90 in the FedExCup standings, Van Pelt dropped to 159th last season and is still searching for that lost form. Source: PGATOUR.com