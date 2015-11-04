Player Page

Bo Van Pelt

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (41) / 5/16/1975
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 200

Bo Van Pelt has yet to peg it during the 2016-17 season but he will remain on a Top 50 on Career Money List exemption when he returns to action in 2017.
BVP went 1-for-5 during the 2015-16 campaign before he opted for surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left arm. Van Pelt was playing last season on a one-time Career Money List exemption. Since he only teed it up five times, that exemption will carry over into 2016-17, much like a medical extension. If Van Pelt returns at full health, he could prove to be a steal in season-long formats as he's finished top 90 in the FedExCup standings in eight of the last 10 seasons. Weekly gamers will have the luxury of taking the wait-and-see approach before re-investing. Dec 26 - 5:50 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201640 0 0 01433103930
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 