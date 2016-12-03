Player Page

John Senden

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (46) / 4/20/1971
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 200

In an email statement to the PGA TOUR and distributed by PGA TOUR Communications, John Senden announced he is taking time away from the TOUR to attend to a family matter. Below is the full statement provided by his agent in Australia.
"Earlier this week I withdrew from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to be with my wife Jackie and son Jacob while he battles some health issues. Our son is undertaking the biggest challenge of his life thus far having been diagnosed with a brain tumor. As a family, we appreciate the support and kindness that everyone has offered us at this difficult time. Together, we will stand strong to tackle this disease and look forward to the day when Jacob is cancer free. We are grateful for the outpouring of love we have experienced and ask that you keep Jacob in your prayers and hearts. I have no timeline for my return to the PGA TOUR at this stage." Apr 29 - 7:37 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017130 0 0 043311209292
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valero Texas Openn/a000919620
RBC Heritagen/a000725211
Shell Houston Openn/a000425520
Valspar Championshipn/a000425610
The Honda Classicn/a000524610
Genesis Openn/a000426600
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7800010331100
Farmers Insurance Open6400012461400
CareerBuilder Challengen/a000739611
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000625410
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open310001944900
CIMB Classic6600010521000
Safeway Open350001550700
 

 