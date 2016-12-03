John Senden Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (46) / 4/20/1971 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 200

In an email statement to the PGA TOUR and distributed by PGA TOUR Communications, John Senden announced he is taking time away from the TOUR to attend to a family matter. Below is the full statement provided by his agent in Australia. "Earlier this week I withdrew from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to be with my wife Jackie and son Jacob while he battles some health issues. Our son is undertaking the biggest challenge of his life thus far having been diagnosed with a brain tumor. As a family, we appreciate the support and kindness that everyone has offered us at this difficult time. Together, we will stand strong to tackle this disease and look forward to the day when Jacob is cancer free. We are grateful for the outpouring of love we have experienced and ask that you keep Jacob in your prayers and hearts. I have no timeline for my return to the PGA TOUR at this stage."

John Senden constructed a bogey-free card of 4-under-par 33-35=68 which earned him T4 on 10-under 206 in the Australian PGA Championship at RACV Royal Pines Resort, Queensland. The local initially made his move on the front nine, splashing red at the 4th, 8th and 9th holes. Whilst others struggled in a day of blustering wind, he remained calm and collected. The back nine witnessed plenty of blue for the key challengers so Senden's eight pars and sole birdie at the 17th represented a solid achievement; he duly progressed up the leaderboard. He lies four back of the leader Andrew Dodt and will play the final round alongside pre-tourney favorite Adam Scott. Senden has not contended for a title since he was T3 after 54 holes of last year's UNIQLO (Australian) Masters; he finished T2. Before that you must go back to early 2014 when he was again T3 after three rounds in the Valspar Championship and PLAYERS' Championship; he won the former and was T26 in the latter.

John Senden pieced together a 5-under-par 33-33=66 during the opening round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, positioning himself six shots off the remarkable pace set by Rod Pampling. Senden found just five fairways but recovered to still manage 14 greens. The irons were quality more often than not, leading to 12 par-breaking looks from inside 20 feet. Senden converted on six of those birdies, swallowing just one bogey in the process. The most notable birdie splash came from 39'5" at the par-4 10th. Senden is no stranger to Shriners success as he entered the week with a 6-for-8 record that includes five top 30s. The 45-year-old remains one of the top ball-strikers on TOUR, which should allow him to hang around all week here in Las Vegas.