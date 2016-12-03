John Senden

Welcome,
date 2016-12-03
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Adam Eaton tears ACL, out for rest of season
Skaggs placed on DL with oblique injury
Giants' Crawford (groin) placed on 10-day DL
Gardner bashes two homers as Yanks win big
Jose Abreu crushes two homers to lead Sox
Michael Conforto powers Mets past Nationals
Ryan Zimmerman crushes 11th homer in loss
Souza leaves game after getting hit by pitch
Royals and Twins postponed due to rain
Cardinals and Reds postponed on Saturday
Morton strikes out 12 in win over Athletics
Freeman powers Braves with go-ahead homer
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Raiders take a chance on WR Ishmael Zamora
Rivera concerned about Kelvin's weight
McCarthy: Montgomery is still our starting RB
Ryan Mathews cleared to resume working out
Jets still shopping Sheldon Richardson
Broncos take QB Chad Kelly as Mr. Irrelevant
Torn ACL will cost Devin Smith all of 2017
Lions end QB Brad Kaaya's fall in 6th round
Bucky Hodges slips to Vikings at pick No. 201
Bills use 5th-round pick on QB Nate Peterman
Jets add a TE in Clemson's Leggett at No. 150
Report: Texans wouldn't return Cutler's calls
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Chris Paul scores 29, forces Game 7 on Sunday
Avery Bradley shines again, scores 23 in win
Jimmy Butler scores 23 points in loss to BOS
John Wall scores 42 points in win vs. Hawks
Austin Rivers starting over Mo Speights
Jason Smith (left calf) will play vs. Hawks
Kawhi Leonard scores 29 points to beat MEM
Renaissance: Tony Parker scores 27 in win
Mike Conley scores 26 points in loss to Spurs
Vince Carter scores 12 points in 32 minutes
DeMar DeRozan scores 32 points to win series
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 34 in loss
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
New Jersey Devils wins 2017 NHL draft lottery
Penguins get Carl Hagelin (LBI) back Saturday
Jean-Gabriel Pageau steals Gm 2 with 4 goals
Kevin Bieksa might miss rest of round 2
Rangers make no lineup changes ahead of G2
Paul Carey to make playoff debut tonight
Guy Boucher announces no lineup changes
Cam Talbot fantastic in Game 2 win over Ducks
Vladimir Tarasenko scores twice in GM 2 win
Sami Vatanen not dressed for Game 2 vs EDM
Hurricanes acquire Scott Darling from Hawks
Carl Hagelin will be a game-time decision
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Joey Logano will drop to back at Richmond
Martin Truex Jr. quickest in Happy Hour
Kyle Larson fastest in RIR final practice
Doug Coby leads Whelen Modified Practice 1
Morgan Shepherd does not qualify in Richmond
Martins not in NXS field at Richmond
Daniel Hemric on pole for ToyotaCare 250
Chris Buescher notably fast Sat am
Erik Jones fastest in Sat am at Richmond
Clint Bowyer disappointed players LY at RIR
David Ragan’s consistency marred by crash
Gus Dean, Win-Tron full steam ahead for Salem
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Senden taking indefinite leave of absence
MDF sends six teams packing at Zurich Classic
Final-round tee times in NOLA pushed forward
Blixt & Smith extend to 4; bogey-free thru 54
Spieth, Palmer 5 adrift after up-and-down 70
Hoffman & Watney join clubhouse mark w/ 69
Kisner & Brown post 15-under with day-low 67
Watson & Holmes card bogey-free 68 in R3
Frittelli in control at the Volvo China Open
Van Aswegen & Goosen flirt with 59 in Round 2
Choi & Wi two back at Zurich after 64 in R2
Reed & Cantlay one off the pace in NOLA
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Broncos make Chad Kelly 2017 Mr. Irrelevant
Lions add QB Brad Kaaya behind Stafford
Brantley falls to sixth round after arrest
Colts address huge need with RB Marlon Mack
Wayne Gallman added to Giants' backfield mix
Steelers take quarterback flyer on Josh Dobbs
Auburn EDGE Carl Lawson slides to Day 3
Redskins add Samaje Perine to backfield
Jaguars take Dede Westbrook early in Round 4
ArDarius Stewart goes to Jets in third round
Saints move up for Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara
Steelers land Smith-Schuster late in Round 2
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Vardy, Foxes conjure memories of last season
Sound the alarms, Burnley win on the road
Palace frustrated as Burnley leapfrog them
No late run this time, Black Cats relegated
Jakupovic palms Hull City towards safety
King continues to rule, scoring late winner
Stoke and West Ham play out scoreless draw
Lovren signs new Liverpool deal
Seven cleared to play but Sakho is ruled out
Sakho injury not considered serious
Injuries decimate the Black Cats squad
Fosu-Mensah clambers onto physio table
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
John Senden
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
46
) / 4/20/1971
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 200
Latest News
Recent News
In an email statement to the PGA TOUR and distributed by PGA TOUR Communications, John Senden announced he is taking time away from the TOUR to attend to a family matter. Below is the full statement provided by his agent in Australia.
"Earlier this week I withdrew from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to be with my wife Jackie and son Jacob while he battles some health issues. Our son is undertaking the biggest challenge of his life thus far having been diagnosed with a brain tumor. As a family, we appreciate the support and kindness that everyone has offered us at this difficult time. Together, we will stand strong to tackle this disease and look forward to the day when Jacob is cancer free. We are grateful for the outpouring of love we have experienced and ask that you keep Jacob in your prayers and hearts. I have no timeline for my return to the PGA TOUR at this stage."
Apr 29 - 7:37 PM
John Senden constructed a bogey-free card of 4-under-par 33-35=68 which earned him T4 on 10-under 206 in the Australian PGA Championship at RACV Royal Pines Resort, Queensland.
The local initially made his move on the front nine, splashing red at the 4th, 8th and 9th holes. Whilst others struggled in a day of blustering wind, he remained calm and collected. The back nine witnessed plenty of blue for the key challengers so Senden's eight pars and sole birdie at the 17th represented a solid achievement; he duly progressed up the leaderboard. He lies four back of the leader Andrew Dodt and will play the final round alongside pre-tourney favorite Adam Scott. Senden has not contended for a title since he was T3 after 54 holes of last year's UNIQLO (Australian) Masters; he finished T2. Before that you must go back to early 2014 when he was again T3 after three rounds in the Valspar Championship and PLAYERS' Championship; he won the former and was T26 in the latter.
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 04:15:00 AM
John Senden pieced together a 5-under-par 33-33=66 during the opening round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, positioning himself six shots off the remarkable pace set by Rod Pampling.
Senden found just five fairways but recovered to still manage 14 greens. The irons were quality more often than not, leading to 12 par-breaking looks from inside 20 feet. Senden converted on six of those birdies, swallowing just one bogey in the process. The most notable birdie splash came from 39'5" at the par-4 10th. Senden is no stranger to Shriners success as he entered the week with a 6-for-8 record that includes five top 30s. The 45-year-old remains one of the top ball-strikers on TOUR, which should allow him to hang around all week here in Las Vegas.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 04:48:00 PM
John Senden tossed up a bogey-free 3-under-par 34-34=68 in the final round of The Barclays to conclude his 10th appearance on even-par 284 (70-71-75-68), up 14 places to T41 with play still in progress.
The 45-year-old extended his Playoffs run to 10 straight but entered the week 99th in the FedExCup standings -- with only the top 100 advancing to the Deutsche Bank. He's safely on to the next round, projecting at 87th, largely due to his final lap, which yielded three birdies on 13 greens in regulation. The Aussie's stats for the week reflect his place on the leaderboard, but he is currently No. 1 in pars with 58, not a bad score at Bethpage Black. Senden's other 14 holes exchanged seven birdies with seven bogeys.
Sun, Aug 28, 2016 01:41:00 PM
Senden taking indefinite leave of absence
Apr 29 - 7:37 PM
Senden in flawless move to T4 at Aussie PGA
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 04:15:00 AM
Senden steady in opening round of Shriners
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 04:48:00 PM
Senden gets back to level-par with 3-under 68
Sun, Aug 28, 2016 01:41:00 PM
More John Senden Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
13
0
0
0
0
433
112
0
92
9
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
9
19
6
2
0
RBC Heritage
n/a
0
0
0
7
25
2
1
1
Shell Houston Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
25
5
2
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
4
25
6
1
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
24
6
1
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
26
6
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
78
0
0
0
10
33
11
0
0
Farmers Insurance Open
64
0
0
0
12
46
14
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
7
39
6
1
1
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
6
25
4
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
31
0
0
0
19
44
9
0
0
CIMB Classic
66
0
0
0
10
52
10
0
0
Safeway Open
35
0
0
0
15
50
7
0
0
