Rory Sabbatini Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (41) / 4/2/1976 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 165

Rory Sabbatini blitzed the back nine of TPC Deere Run en route to a 6-under-par 35-30=65 during the opening round of the John Deere Classic, staking a very early clubhouse lead with plenty of play still in progress. Sabbatini ripped off a T14 at last week's Greenbrier Classic, breaking out of a seven-event slump that featured six missed cuts and one mid-tournament WD. He carried over that momentum into today's round, circling nine birdies to offset a bogey and a double bogey. Sabbatini landed just 13 greens in regulation, choosing quality over quantity as he still walked off the course gaining 2.248 strokes approach-to-the-green. The South African setup 10 birdie looks from inside 19 feet today, and failed to convert just one (a 6'11" attempt at the 14th. Gamers should be cautiously optimistic about Sabbatini's improved play over the last four rounds (all round of 67 or better).

Rory Sabbatini sets his eyes on The Old White TPC ahead of this week's Greenbrier Classic, held in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The South African arrives with seven straight missed cuts on his CV (six if you exclude the Zurich Classic team event). He's posted just one round in the 60s during those six MCs, signing rounds of 74 or worse on nine occasions. While the form is way off the map, Sabbatini does have a good course result he can try to break into. Back in 2013, he rattled off a T9 at The Old White TPC. However, he's missed the cut in his three other visits. Gamers looking to play it safe should avoid Sabbatini until he shows any sign of form. Source: PGATOUR.com

Rory Sabbatini played 27 holes at 9-over-par before calling it quits at this week's Wells Fargo Championship, citing an elbow injury. UPDATE: Sabbatini returned at the AT&T Byron Nelson and posted 75-75=150 (+10) to miss the cut. The South African had a rough day on the greens in round one. He swallowed a rough four-putt and also three-putted twice. Sabbatini returned to Eagle Point Golf Club today and swallowed another three putt, in addition to a pair of traditional bogeys. At the turn, he decided to withdraw instead of weathering the storm. There is no word on the severity of this elbow injury. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)