Rory Sabbatini

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (41) / 4/2/1976
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 165

Rory Sabbatini blitzed the back nine of TPC Deere Run en route to a 6-under-par 35-30=65 during the opening round of the John Deere Classic, staking a very early clubhouse lead with plenty of play still in progress.
Sabbatini ripped off a T14 at last week's Greenbrier Classic, breaking out of a seven-event slump that featured six missed cuts and one mid-tournament WD. He carried over that momentum into today's round, circling nine birdies to offset a bogey and a double bogey. Sabbatini landed just 13 greens in regulation, choosing quality over quantity as he still walked off the course gaining 2.248 strokes approach-to-the-green. The South African setup 10 birdie looks from inside 19 feet today, and failed to convert just one (a 6'11" attempt at the 14th. Gamers should be cautiously optimistic about Sabbatini's improved play over the last four rounds (all round of 67 or better). Jul 13 - 1:13 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017150 0 0 04601404118142
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Greenbrier Classic140001746900
Travelers Championshipn/a000424710
FedEx St. Jude Classicn/a000225621
DEAN & DELUCA Invitationaln/a000522810
AT&T Byron Nelsonn/a0005181120
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a000210420
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a000923310
Valero Texas Openn/a000719730
The Honda Classicn/a000623700
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am480001251900
Farmers Insurance Open1400017451000
CareerBuilder Challenge7200020371401
Sony Open in Hawaii450021447900
The RSM Classic450011449710
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a001621710
 

 