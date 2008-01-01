Brian Gay Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (45) / 12/14/1971 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 165

Brian Gay breezed through El Camaleón Golf Club en route to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 34-31=65 during round two of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, setting an early target of 9-under 133 as he sits in the clubhouse as the early leader. The 2008 OHL Classic champion arrived with a 7-for-7 record at this week's venue. It's a resort course that rewards accuracy and doesn't require distance. A perfect combination for Gay who relies heavily on his short game to score. That has been the case this week as he ranks just T83 in GIR percentage (23 GIR) but he's traded eight birdies and an eagle with just one bogey through 36 holes. The four-time PGA TOUR champ hasn't found the winner's circle since the 2013 CareerBuilder Challenge. If this lead holds by day's end it would be his first 36-hole lead/co-lead since the 2009 FedEx St. Jude Classic. He is 2-for-3 in converting those R2 leads, so gamers shouldn't expect him to fall too far off the pace this weekend.

Brian Gay took home the hardware during the 2008 OHL Classic at Mayakoba and returns this week for another look at El Camaleón Golf Club. Gay is 7-for-7 at this event with a T5 in 2011 being the other highlight besides the victory. Given him flawless record here, it is clear this shorter layout suits the eye of Gay who gains most of his strokes on or around the greens. More recently, the Florida Gator has missed the cut in three of his last four starts, with a T18 sandwiched in between at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Gay hasn't found the winner's circle since the 2013 CareerBuilder Challenge but this week's course should provide him a nice opportunity to jump back into contention. Source: PGATOUR.com

Making his tournament debut, World No. 251 Brian Gay styled a bogey-free 6-under-par 32-33=65 in the final round of the Barbasol Championship to reach 19-under 265, up three spots to a season-best T3, two adrift of champion Grayson Murray. After kicking off in 69-63-68, the 44-year-old began T6 on 13-under, six shy of 54-hole leader Scott Stallings. Playing out of the fourth-to-last threesome, he landed 11 (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, losing 0.631 strokes approaching-the-green but gaining 1.531 around-the-green. The Texas native circles five conventional birdies at Nos. 5, 9 (from 16'4"), 12, 13 and 16, kicking off with a 35-footer from the fringe for birdie-3 at 1. He posted 1.733 putts per GIR and 2.205 SG: Putting, taking 28 total putts. This was the University of Florida product's fourth top 25 of the season in 21 starts, third top 10, replacing a pair of previous-best T6s in back-to-back starts at the RBC Heritage and Valero Texas Open, and his first top 3 on TOUR since the most recent of his four TOUR titles at the 2013 Humana Challenge.