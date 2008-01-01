Player Page

Brian Gay

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (45) / 12/14/1971
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 165

Brian Gay breezed through El Camaleón Golf Club en route to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 34-31=65 during round two of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, setting an early target of 9-under 133 as he sits in the clubhouse as the early leader.
The 2008 OHL Classic champion arrived with a 7-for-7 record at this week's venue. It's a resort course that rewards accuracy and doesn't require distance. A perfect combination for Gay who relies heavily on his short game to score. That has been the case this week as he ranks just T83 in GIR percentage (23 GIR) but he's traded eight birdies and an eagle with just one bogey through 36 holes. The four-time PGA TOUR champ hasn't found the winner's circle since the 2013 CareerBuilder Challenge. If this lead holds by day's end it would be his first 36-hole lead/co-lead since the 2009 FedEx St. Jude Classic. He is 2-for-3 in converting those R2 leads, so gamers shouldn't expect him to fall too far off the pace this weekend. Nov 10 - 12:13 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201820 0 0 0401301801
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000523701
Safeway Openn/a0008171100
 

 