Geoff Ogilvy

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (40) / 6/11/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 180

Recent News

Geoff Ogilvy orchestrated a 5-under-par 32-33=65 during the second round of the Quicken Loans National, reaching 8-under 132 at the midpoint to sit just two strokes off the early clubhouse lead set by David Lingmerth.
The 40-year-old Aussie is playing like a man determined to earn back his full PGA TOUR status (playing this year on a Career Money exemption). Entering the week ranked 119th in the FedExCup race, he could use one or two more big finishes before the season is over, just to be safe. After a hot putter yielded a 3-under 67 on day one, the putter stayed warm on Friday but he also dialed in his irons and wedges. In fact, Ogilvy gave himself four birdie looks from inside six feet today. He also glued the round together with par-saving putts from 6'7", 7'10", and 19'5" throughout the round. The Aussie walked off the course gaining 3.101 strokes approaching-the-green today. The last time Ogilvy was inside the top 10 at the midpoint was the 2015 Wells Fargo Championship, so this is a pleasant surprise for all Ogilvy fans. Jun 30 - 1:52 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017170 1 1 06571663130133
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Travelers Championship690001544940
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational530009511110
AT&T Byron Nelson61001556910
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a0004221000
Zurich Classic of New Orleans320002241900
Valero Texas Open270019521000
RBC Heritagen/a000523620
Shell Houston Open230001449900
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCardn/a000620712
Valspar Championshipn/a000329211
Genesis Openn/a000327510
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1400018431100
Waste Management Phoenix Open470001155600
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000326610
CareerBuilder Challenge250011353500
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open40002342700
Safeway Openn/a000324810
 

 