Geoff Ogilvy Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (40) / 6/11/1977 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 180

Latest News Recent News

Geoff Ogilvy orchestrated a 5-under-par 32-33=65 during the second round of the Quicken Loans National, reaching 8-under 132 at the midpoint to sit just two strokes off the early clubhouse lead set by David Lingmerth. The 40-year-old Aussie is playing like a man determined to earn back his full PGA TOUR status (playing this year on a Career Money exemption). Entering the week ranked 119th in the FedExCup race, he could use one or two more big finishes before the season is over, just to be safe. After a hot putter yielded a 3-under 67 on day one, the putter stayed warm on Friday but he also dialed in his irons and wedges. In fact, Ogilvy gave himself four birdie looks from inside six feet today. He also glued the round together with par-saving putts from 6'7", 7'10", and 19'5" throughout the round. The Aussie walked off the course gaining 3.101 strokes approaching-the-green today. The last time Ogilvy was inside the top 10 at the midpoint was the 2015 Wells Fargo Championship, so this is a pleasant surprise for all Ogilvy fans.

Geoff Ogilvy ranks 119th in the FedExCup race ahead of this week's Quicken Loans National in Potomac, Maryland. The veteran Aussie didn't even attempt sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open, citing an increased focus on regaining his TOUR status instead of draining his batteries before the stretch run. That is exactly where we are now as Ogilvy sits just inside the FedExCup Playoffs bubble as we enter July. He has picked up paychecks in six of his last eight starts, but he hasn't found a top 20 since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February. The motivational angle is there for gamers looking to invest in Ogilvy, but his upside is no longer what it used to be. Source: PGATOUR.com

Playing alternate shot in round one of the Zurich Classic, Geoff Ogilvy and Ian Poulter styled a 3-under-par 34-35=69 to find themselves inside the top 10 early in the week. Entering the week with a combined 589 PGA TOUR starts, this duo does not lack in the experience department. However, they both lack in the status department, Ogilvy playing on a Career Money exemption with Poulter now playing on conditional status after failing to meet the terms of his Major Medical which ended last week. Today it was all about quality scoring chances, not quantity, as they set up six birdie-or-better looks from inside 10 feet but only one other chance from inside 20 feet. This duo will be intriguing to watch as the week progresses because a big finish could help them both tremendously in terms of regaining full status for the 2017-18 season.