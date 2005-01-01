Player Page

Rod Pampling

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (48) / 9/23/1969
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 175

Rod Pampling put on a clinic last year at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, winning by two strokes, and returns this year for a chance to defend his title at TPC Summerlin.
Pampling opened last year's edition with an 11-under 60 to tie the course record. That blemish-free round included seven birdies and a pair of eagles. He gained 5.72 strokes approaching-the-green and 1.59 strokes putting in that round alone. It went in the books as his third career PGA TOUR win, first since 2006, though. In hindsight, the lone indicator heading into the week was 4.8 strokes gained approaching-the-green at the Sanderson Farms just one week earlier. He doesn't have any similar form this year, arriving with 11 straight finishes outside the top 50. The 48-year-old is still enjoying the status benefits that came with the victory, but it would be very surprising to see him near the top of the leaderboard again this week. Oct 31 - 4:35 PM
Source: PGATOUR.com
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201820 0 0 0952021962
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES6100111441312
CIMB Classic69001951650
 

 