Rod Pampling Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (48) / 9/23/1969 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 175

Rod Pampling put on a clinic last year at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, winning by two strokes, and returns this year for a chance to defend his title at TPC Summerlin. Pampling opened last year's edition with an 11-under 60 to tie the course record. That blemish-free round included seven birdies and a pair of eagles. He gained 5.72 strokes approaching-the-green and 1.59 strokes putting in that round alone. It went in the books as his third career PGA TOUR win, first since 2006, though. In hindsight, the lone indicator heading into the week was 4.8 strokes gained approaching-the-green at the Sanderson Farms just one week earlier. He doesn't have any similar form this year, arriving with 11 straight finishes outside the top 50. The 48-year-old is still enjoying the status benefits that came with the victory, but it would be very surprising to see him near the top of the leaderboard again this week. Source: PGATOUR.com

World No. 192 Rod Pampling readies for his sixth WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and checks in at 60th in the FedExCup standings. This is the Aussie's first WGC-BI since T56 in 2008 and qualified from his win at the Shriners back in November, where he won as a 250/1 outright. He has three top 25s, including a best of T13 in 2005, and owns a 70.60 scoring average at Firestone CC (par 70) in 20 career rounds. Overall, it's the 47-year-old's 16th WGC event, first since 2009, with two prior top 10s: T9 at the 2009 CA Championship (Doral), and T9 at the 2008 Match Play. He's 10-for-18 on the season with two top 25s, most recently T17 at the no-cut SBS TOC, with the Shriners win his lone top 10. Source: PGATOUR.com

Rod Pampling carded a 3-under-par 32-35=67 during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, staking a spot just outside the top 10 heading into the weekend on 4-under 136. The Aussie started slow out of the gates today with his first six approach shots landing outside the 20-foot bubble. He picked up the pace from there, circling birdies in four of his next five holes, with the highlight being an 18'11" splash at the par-4 eighth. At the midpoint, he ranks T3 in GIR percentage but just 47th in strokes gained approach-the-green. His biggest weapon has been the flat stick as he's gained 4.332 strokes putting after two rounds (6th in the field). Pampling has gone nine straight events since recording a top 25 so gamers should not expect miracles over the weekend.