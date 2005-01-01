Rod Pampling

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Team Roundup: Brewers
Oct 31
Postseason Dose: Dave to D.C.
Oct 31
Team Roundup: Rockies
Oct 30
Postseason Dose: What.A.Game.
Oct 30
Dose: Bellinger Answers Astros
Oct 29
Dose: Astros Win Game 3
Oct 28
Team Roundup: Cardinals
Oct 27
Dose: So Long, Joe
Oct 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Josh Reddick batting eighth in WS Game 6
Pederson starts in LF, batting sixth in Gm. 6
A's willing to listen to offers on Ryon Healy
Marlins aiming to deal Stanton, Gordon, Prado
Report: LAD likely to move on from Honeycutt
Mets release veteran outfielder Nori Aoki
Phillies announce hiring of Kapler as manager
McCullers could pitch in relief in Game 6
O's have been in touch with Tillman, Miley
Nats officially hire Dave Martinez as manager
Alex Bregman walks it off, Astros win Game 5
Altuve plates four as Astros win wild Game 5
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Deadline Drama
Oct 31
Podcast: Week 9 Waivers
Oct 31
Week 8: NFC Targets/Touches
Oct 31
Waiver Wire: Week 9
Oct 31
Dose: Jimmy G to the Niners
Oct 31
Getting Defensive: Week 9
Oct 31
Dynasty First Down: Week 8
Oct 30
Deshaun Watson's Ascension
Oct 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Browns made play for A.J. McCarron
Ezekiel Elliott seeking emergency injunction
Stunner: Kelvin Benjamin traded to Buffalo
Dolphins send Nate Allen, LG Steen to IR
Jets acquire CB Rashard Robinson from 49ers
Giants suspend Janoris Jenkins for Week 9
Arians expects Johnson to miss rest of 2017
Paxton Lynch not a candidate to start Week 9
Broncos remain noncommittal on Week 9 QB
Marshawn Lynch absent from practice Tuesday
Report: Martavis Bryant will not be traded
Danny Woodhead (hamstring) resumes practicing
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Flying Over the Atlantic
Oct 31
Daily Dose: Going to Towns
Oct 31
NBA Power Rankings: Week 3
Oct 30
Oct. 30 Season Long Pod
Oct 30
Dose: Hardaway Jr. Stuns Cavs
Oct 30
Covington's Castle
Oct 30
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 3
Oct 29
Dose: Boogie and The Brow
Oct 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Schroder, Belinelli, Muscala probable Tuesday
Domantas Sabonis (illness) will play Tuesday
PHI declines to pick up team option on Okafor
JaMychal Green (ankle) without a timetable
Noah Vonleh (shoulder) will play Wednesday
Derrick Rose (ankle) expected to play vs. IND
Ben McLemore (foot) close to a return
Mike Conley dealing with foot soreness
Payton (hamstring) ramping up running speed
Joe Johnson (wrist) doesn't practice Tuesday
Marcus Morris (knee) confident he'll play Wed
Markieff Morris (hernia) targeting Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Arizona Finally Wins!
Oct 31
Pacioretty Having PP Trouble
Oct 30
Dose: Wheeler a Dealer
Oct 30
Waiver Wired: Bring in Bailey
Oct 29
Dose: Tavares is Red-Hot
Oct 29
A Quick Study
Oct 28
Dose:Dansk gets VGK's first SO
Oct 28
Vegas heads on the Road
Oct 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ducks put Ryan Getzlaf (face) on IR
Nino Niederreiter will return Tuesday night
Alex Stalock will get the nod against WPG
Coyotes will go back to Wedgewood Tuesday
Golden Knights call up WHL G Dylan Ferguson
Stars assign Julius Honka to the AHL
Vladimir Tarasenko nets 1G, 1A in win vs LAK
Aleksander Barkov has 4 pts, FLA lose to TB
Steven Stamkos has big night in win over FLA
Charles Hudon nets 3 pts in blowout W vs OTT
Patrice Bergeron scores 1G, 1A in loss to CBJ
Boone Jenner scores first of season in win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Oct 29
Update: Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 29
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 27
DFS: Martinsville (Fall)
Oct 26
Caps After Kansas (Fall)
Oct 24
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
Oct 22
Update: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 21
DFS: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 20
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bell holds playoffs lead after 8th in M'ville
Sauter: 2nd in NCWTS playoffs after M'ville
Matt Crafton: 2nd at M'ville, 3rd in playoffs
Rhodes 4th in playoffs after 9th in M'ville
Cindric 10th at M'ville, 5th in playoffs
Nemechek: DNF at M'ville, 6th in playoffs
Chase Briscoe 19th at M'ville, 7th in points
Kaz Grala 7th at M'ville, 8th in points
Ryan Truex: 13th at M'ville, 9th in points
Enfinger 12th at M'ville, 10th in points
Justin Haley: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Cody Coughlin: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Shriners
Oct 31
Rose heists WGC-HSBC by two
Oct 30
Turkish Airlines Open Preview
Oct 30
Expert Picks: WGC-HSBC
Oct 24
WGC-HSBC & SFC Preview
Oct 24
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP
Oct 23
WGC-HSBC Champions Preview
Oct 23
Expert Picks: The CJ CUP
Oct 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Pampling preps for Shriners defense in Vegas
WGC-HSBC winner Rose makes Turkey next stop
Tiger Woods announces return to action
OQer Strohmeyer bags T4 in TOUR debut
Randolph career-best 3rd; final-round 67
Hadley solo 2nd at SFC; second straight top 3
Armour breaks through; 5-shot winner at SFC
Johnson blows six shot lead in HSBC Champions
Dazzling Rose wins 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions
Armour five clear @ SFC; day-tying-low 65
Hadley posts 54h target w/ third-round 68
OQer Strohmeyer stays in the mix; R3 68
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
Match-ups Mixer: Week 9
Oct 22
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Stockstill (various) to undergo another MRI
Gus: Pettway (shoulder) out 'extended period'
Shaw: Love (ankle) will be game-time decision
HC Herman: We may play 2 QBs against TCU
UT RB Carter in the concussion protocol
Taggart "not interested" in open Florida job
Falk will start against Cardinal on Saturday
OSU's Parris Campbell questionable for Iowa
Tennessee's Kelly, Ignont return to practice
UW RB Taylor (leg) questionable for Indiana
Snyder doubles down: QB Ertz will return TY
UCF HC Frost says he hasn't been contacted
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 10
Oct 31
Team News - Week 10
Oct 28
Late Fitness Check GW10
Oct 27
Stag's Take - Gameweek 10
Oct 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 10
Oct 26
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW10
Oct 26
AM's Perfect XI - Week 10
Oct 25
The Bargain Hunter - Week 10
Oct 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kante misses out on UCL clash with Roma
United team news ahead of Benfica clash
Gross - improving understanding is key
Massive November ahead for Bournemouth
West Ham facing defensive crisis for Week 11
Hendrick goal leads Burnley to victory
Newcastle unable to score at Turf Moor
Winger set for more time on the sidelines
Bad news for Eire as McCarthy is injured
AFC sweating of the fitness of key defender
Toffees defender stuck in hospital
Gray stars as Puel wins in Foxes debut, 2-0
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Rod Pampling
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
48
) / 9/23/1969
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Rod Pampling put on a clinic last year at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, winning by two strokes, and returns this year for a chance to defend his title at TPC Summerlin.
Pampling opened last year's edition with an 11-under 60 to tie the course record. That blemish-free round included seven birdies and a pair of eagles. He gained 5.72 strokes approaching-the-green and 1.59 strokes putting in that round alone. It went in the books as his third career PGA TOUR win, first since 2006, though. In hindsight, the lone indicator heading into the week was 4.8 strokes gained approaching-the-green at the Sanderson Farms just one week earlier. He doesn't have any similar form this year, arriving with 11 straight finishes outside the top 50. The 48-year-old is still enjoying the status benefits that came with the victory, but it would be very surprising to see him near the top of the leaderboard again this week.
Oct 31 - 4:35 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 192 Rod Pampling readies for his sixth WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and checks in at 60th in the FedExCup standings.
This is the Aussie's first WGC-BI since T56 in
2008
and qualified from his win at the Shriners back in November, where he won as a 250/1 outright. He has three top 25s, including a best of T13 in 2005, and owns a 70.60 scoring average at Firestone CC (par 70) in 20 career rounds. Overall, it's the 47-year-old's 16th WGC event, first since
2009
, with two prior top 10s: T9 at the 2009 CA Championship (Doral), and T9 at the 2008 Match Play. He's 10-for-18 on the season with two top 25s, most recently T17 at the no-cut SBS TOC, with the Shriners win his lone top 10.
Aug 2 - 4:54 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Rod Pampling carded a 3-under-par 32-35=67 during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, staking a spot just outside the top 10 heading into the weekend on 4-under 136.
The Aussie started slow out of the gates today with his first six approach shots landing outside the 20-foot bubble. He picked up the pace from there, circling birdies in four of his next five holes, with the highlight being an 18'11" splash at the par-4 eighth. At the midpoint, he ranks T3 in GIR percentage but just 47th in strokes gained approach-the-green. His biggest weapon has been the flat stick as he's gained 4.332 strokes putting after two rounds (6th in the field). Pampling has gone nine straight events since recording a top 25 so gamers should not expect miracles over the weekend.
May 19 - 7:14 PM
Rod Pampling will get his 10th look at TPC Sawgrass when he takes on the field at this week's PLAYERS in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The 3-time TOUR winner enters the week with a 6-for-12 record on the season. That has him positioned 31st in the FedExCup race, largely thanks to his win at the Shriners. The Aussie will be making his first trip back to TPC Sawgrass since 2012, a year in which he finished T56. That ho-hum finish was actually his third-best effort at THE PLAYERS, with a T27 in 2005 being the highlight. Currently ranked 109th in driving accuracy this season, Pampling will need to have his best recovery game if he wants to contend this week.
May 8 - 10:19 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Pampling preps for Shriners defense in Vegas
Oct 31 - 4:35 PM
Pampling 60th in FEC ahead of WGC-BI
Aug 2 - 4:54 PM
Pampling steady in R2 of the Byron Nelson
May 19 - 7:14 PM
Rod Pampling a long shot at THE PLAYERS
May 8 - 10:19 PM
More Rod Pampling Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
R. Armour
PGA
(640)
2
S. Strohmeyer
PGA
(590)
3
G. DeLaet
PGA
(496)
4
T. Clark
PGA
(467)
5
D. Johnson
PGA
(431)
6
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(428)
7
A. Cejka
PGA
(412)
8
B. Snedeker
PGA
(394)
9
K. Stadler
PGA
(386)
10
W. Clark
PGA
(359)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
2
0
0
0
0
95
20
2
19
6
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES
61
0
0
1
11
44
13
1
2
CIMB Classic
69
0
0
1
9
51
6
5
0
Headlines
Expert Picks: Shriners
Oct 31
Tony Finau heads to Vegas in search of his second career PGA TOUR win.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: Shriners
Oct 31
»
Rose heists WGC-HSBC by two
Oct 30
»
Turkish Airlines Open Preview
Oct 30
»
Expert Picks: WGC-HSBC
Oct 24
»
WGC-HSBC & SFC Preview
Oct 24
»
Thomas wins inaugural CJ CUP
Oct 23
»
WGC-HSBC Champions Preview
Oct 23
»
Expert Picks: The CJ CUP
Oct 17
GOL Headlines
»
Pampling preps for Shriners defense in Vegas
»
WGC-HSBC winner Rose makes Turkey next stop
»
Tiger Woods announces return to action
»
OQer Strohmeyer bags T4 in TOUR debut
»
Randolph career-best 3rd; final-round 67
»
Hadley solo 2nd at SFC; second straight top 3
»
Armour breaks through; 5-shot winner at SFC
»
Johnson blows six shot lead in HSBC Champions
»
Dazzling Rose wins 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions
»
Armour five clear @ SFC; day-tying-low 65
»
Hadley posts 54h target w/ third-round 68
»
OQer Strohmeyer stays in the mix; R3 68
GOL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Golf season is here on FanDuel!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved