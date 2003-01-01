Jim Furyk Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (46) / 5/12/1970 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 185

Latest News Recent News

World No. 62 and 2-time champ Jim Furyk bogeyed four of his final six holes en route to a 3-over-par 40-34=74 in today's second round of the RBC Heritage and at even-par 68-74=142, missed the cut by one shot. A total of 74 pros from a field of 131 pros and one amateur made the cut of 1-under 141. Furyk, the 2015 and 2010 winner, both in playoffs, entered as the event's all-time money leader with $3.85M. This week, he's leaving with nothing, missing the cut at Harbour Town for the first time since 2009. The 46-year-old totaled one eagle and only three birdies, one in R2, against five bogeys and posted a -4.673 in SG: Putting. Other early exits include: 142- Chris Kirk; Luke List ... 143- 5-time champ Davis Love III; 2-time champ Stewart Cink; Jason Kokrak ... 144- Rafa Cabrera Bello ... 145- Matthew Fitzpatrick ... 146- Bryson DeChambeau; Charley Hoffman ... 147- Harris English; Bill Haas ... 148- Billy Horschel ... 149- Danny Willett.

World No. 62 and 2-time RBC Heritage champ Jim Furyk is at Harbour Town Golf Links for his 18th Heritage and arrives at 121st in the FedExCup standings. The 46-year-old ranks 4th on the TOUR's Career Money List with $67.6M. He's amassed $3.85M of that here with the two wins and two runner-ups among eight top 10s, and is the event's all-time money leader. Furyk won the 2015 edition in a 2-man playoff over Kevin Kisner, but was unable to defend last year (recovering from wrist surgery). He also won a 2-man playoff in 2010 (Brian Davis) and was back-to-back runner-up in 2005 and 2006. The 2018 Ryder Cup captain checks in off a T41 (Valspar), T30 at Match Play (1-1-1 record) and a missed cut at the Masters (by one) after rounds of 78-73 in his 85th overall major appearance. He has one top 25 this season in eight events, a T6 at The RSM Classic. Source: PGATOUR.com

World No. 59 and Mr. 58 Jim Furyk plays his 20th Masters Tournament and has a first-round tee time of 8:44AM (EDT) with Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen and Kevin Chappell. The 46-year-old is 16-for-19 at Augusta National with missed cuts in 2002, 2010, and on last visit in 2015 (by one) after rounds of 74-73. His scoring average in 70 rounds is 72.33, which has resulted in 12 top 25s and four top 10s, reaching as high as 4th place two times (2003, 1998). In 84 prior major appearances, the Pennsylvania native won the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields CC in Illinois (in his 32nd major appearance) and has also finished runner-up four times, including at last year's U.S. Open at Oakmont CC in PA. He's 6-for-7 this season with one top 25, a T6 at The RSM Classic prior to the holiday break. Source: Masters.com