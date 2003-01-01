Player Page

Jim Furyk

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (46) / 5/12/1970
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 185

Latest News

Recent News

World No. 62 and 2-time champ Jim Furyk bogeyed four of his final six holes en route to a 3-over-par 40-34=74 in today's second round of the RBC Heritage and at even-par 68-74=142, missed the cut by one shot.
A total of 74 pros from a field of 131 pros and one amateur made the cut of 1-under 141. Furyk, the 2015 and 2010 winner, both in playoffs, entered as the event's all-time money leader with $3.85M. This week, he's leaving with nothing, missing the cut at Harbour Town for the first time since 2009. The 46-year-old totaled one eagle and only three birdies, one in R2, against five bogeys and posted a -4.673 in SG: Putting. Other early exits include: 142- Chris Kirk; Luke List ... 143- 5-time champ Davis Love III; 2-time champ Stewart Cink; Jason Kokrak ... 144- Rafa Cabrera Bello ... 145- Matthew Fitzpatrick ... 146- Bryson DeChambeau; Charley Hoffman ... 147- Harris English; Bill Haas ... 148- Billy Horschel ... 149- Danny Willett. Apr 14 - 6:35 PM
More Jim Furyk Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 1 02826635760
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Masters540005201010
Valspar Championship4100011501100
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship5800013441230
Genesis Open3900212461110
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am66000544500
The RSM Classic60011553300
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000525510
 

 