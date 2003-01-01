Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: LA Kryptonite
Apr 14
Podcast: Big Name Injuries
Apr 14
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
Waiver Wired: You Be the Judge
Apr 13
Dose: Go Get Garrett
Apr 13
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
Jeanmar Gone-mez
Apr 12
Dose: Bad News Beltre
Apr 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Daniel Murphy delivers walk-off winner Friday
Jays place Donaldson on disabled list
Rangers' Bush a possibility for the weekend
Josh Donaldson (calf) expected to land on DL
D'Arnaud's homer lifts Mets in 16-inning game
Cespedes goes deep twice against Marlins
Liriano bounces back to fan 10 O's in loss
Garcia stays hot with three hits, three RBI
Jon Gray gets X-ray on nagging toe injury
Severino whiffs 11 in dazzling performance
Hicks homers twice to lead Yanks past Rays
Britton escapes danger to lock down 4th save
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Raiders in agreement with Marshawn Lynch
Longtime Falcon Roddy White calls it a career
Report: Hue Jackson wants Myles Garrett at 1
4th-rounder the price for Sheldon Richardson?
Patriots, CB Jason McCourty an 'ideal match'?
Free agent CB Jerraud Powers retires from NFL
NFL Sr. VP of Officiating Blandino leaves job
NFL releases list of players attending draft
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dead at 84
Titans release McCourty after eight seasons
Peterson not expected to sign before draft
Lynch's deal expected to be incentive-based
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 15
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 5
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 4
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 3
Apr 13
Dose: Playoffs Finally Set
Apr 13
Playoff Previews: Part 2
Apr 12
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 12
Apr 12
Dose: It's Wacky Wednesday!
Apr 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Stotts: Jusuf Nurkic's status is undetermined
Phil: Melo would be better off somewhere else
Hawks planning to start Hardaway Jr. & Prince
P.J. Tucker (illness) probable for Saturday
Durant plans on re-signing with the Warriors
Jamal Murray played through a sports hernia
Tony Allen (calf strain) out indefinitely
Dirk Nowitzki will return for 20th season
Woj: Orlando fires GM Rob Hennigan
James Harden drops 22nd triple-double
Clint Capela scores 22 points vs. MIN
Aaron Gordon scores 32 points w/ 12 rebounds
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wilson unlikely Caps OT hero
Apr 14
Lundqvist is Roi in Montreal
Apr 13
Podcast: Playoff Preview
Apr 12
Dose: Day 1 of the Playoffs
Apr 12
Western Conference Preview
Apr 11
First Round Predictions
Apr 11
Eastern Conference Preview
Apr 10
Dose: The Life of Riley
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nikita Zaitsev (UBI) is doubtful for Game 2
David Krejci (UBI) won't return for Game 2
Viktor Arvidsson nets GWG in GM 1 W over CHI
Getzlaf leads the Ducks to Game 1 victory
Justin Williams scores two goals in GM 1 win
Matt Murray (LBI) isn't available for Game 2
Marc-Andre Fleury will start again in Game 2
Marc Methot a game-time decision for Game 2
Dallas names Ken Hitchcock as head coach
Las Vegas' first head coach is Gerard Gallant
David Krejci day-to-day with UBI
Melker Karlsson nets OT winner in Game 1
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ward on pole for Keller Williams Realty 125
Brown tops SoMod final practice in Caraway
Danny Bohn leads SMRS Caraway Practice 1
Timmy Hill’s two 2017 best on shorter tracks
Jamie McMurray has 10th-best, 6-race avg.
Aric Almirola rides a 5-race, top-20 streak
Landon Cassill runs till the end
Eckes top SCOTT Rookie at Nashville
Gragson returns to Super Late Model Roots
Stenhouse Jr. team issued penalty at Texas
Joey Gase pulling 'Dega double duty
Lupton joins JGL Racing 'Young Guns' program
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
2-time champ Furyk among notable MCs at RBC
Kisner cards round-low 64 on Friday @ the RBC
Donald joins top spot at RBC with 4-under 67
W. Bryan blemish-free in R2 of the Heritage
DeLaet grabs early 36-hole lead at the RBC
Havret makes a move in Trophee Hassan II R2
DeLaet blemish-free in opening lap at RBC
Cauley cruises to the top of RBC leaderboard
Bjerregaard heads the four-way Hassan II lead
Luke Donald contending again at RBC Heritage
Henley stays hot with bogey-free 66 in RBC R1
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 14
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Hue Jackson favors Myles Garrett
Saints welcome RB Fournette for local day
Bears get bonus workout out of ND QB Kizer
Randy Moss’ son to transfer from NC State
CB Jones (Achilles) to be a top-50 pick?
DL Hester (shoulder) works out for 13 teams
Clemson transfer DT Pagano chooses Oregon
Utah T Bolles is visiting the Bengals Friday
Dolphins hosting Obi Melifonwu on Friday
Garafolo: WR Mike Williams visiting Browns
Utah T Bolles visited the Bills on Thursday
Wilson: RB Brian Hill visits MIN and KC
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW33
Apr 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW33
Apr 14
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 33
Apr 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
Team News - Week 32
Apr 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Troy Deeney likely to return for Swans visit
Watford defense weakened by absences
Laurent Koscielny could return for Week 33
Petr Cech likely to return against Boro
Arsene Wenger refutes Sanchez offer rumors
Boro boosted by Ramirez's return
Joe Allen out for Week 33 Hull City visit
Ibrahim Afellay may be out for the season
Shakespeare will not take risks with Morgan
Gabbiadini to return for GW33 vs Man City
Huddlestone back from suspension for Hull
Mata ruled out for the rest of the season
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jim Furyk
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
46
) / 5/12/1970
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 185
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 62 and 2-time champ Jim Furyk bogeyed four of his final six holes en route to a 3-over-par 40-34=74 in today's second round of the RBC Heritage and at even-par 68-74=142, missed the cut by one shot.
A total of 74 pros from a field of 131 pros and one amateur made the cut of 1-under 141. Furyk, the 2015 and 2010 winner, both in playoffs, entered as the event's all-time money leader with $3.85M. This week, he's leaving with nothing, missing the cut at Harbour Town for the first time since 2009. The 46-year-old totaled one eagle and only three birdies, one in R2, against five bogeys and posted a -4.673 in SG: Putting. Other early exits include:
142-
Chris Kirk; Luke List ...
143-
5-time champ Davis Love III; 2-time champ Stewart Cink; Jason Kokrak ...
144-
Rafa Cabrera Bello ...
145-
Matthew Fitzpatrick ...
146-
Bryson DeChambeau; Charley Hoffman ...
147-
Harris English; Bill Haas ...
148-
Billy Horschel ...
149-
Danny Willett.
Apr 14 - 6:35 PM
World No. 62 and 2-time RBC Heritage champ Jim Furyk is at Harbour Town Golf Links for his 18th Heritage and arrives at 121st in the FedExCup standings.
The 46-year-old ranks 4th on the TOUR's Career Money List with $67.6M. He's amassed $3.85M of that here with the two wins and two runner-ups among eight top 10s, and is the
event's all-time money leader
. Furyk won the 2015 edition in a 2-man playoff over Kevin Kisner, but was unable to defend last year (recovering from wrist surgery). He also won a 2-man playoff in 2010 (Brian Davis) and was back-to-back runner-up in 2005 and 2006. The 2018 Ryder Cup captain checks in off a T41 (Valspar), T30 at Match Play (1-1-1 record) and a missed cut at the Masters (by one) after rounds of 78-73 in his 85th overall major appearance. He has one top 25 this season in eight events, a T6 at The RSM Classic.
Apr 12 - 4:06 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 59 and Mr. 58 Jim Furyk plays his 20th Masters Tournament and has a first-round tee time of 8:44AM (EDT) with Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen and Kevin Chappell.
The 46-year-old is 16-for-19 at Augusta National with missed cuts in 2002, 2010, and on last visit in 2015 (by one) after rounds of 74-73. His scoring average in 70 rounds is 72.33, which has resulted in 12 top 25s and four top 10s, reaching as high as 4th place two times (2003, 1998). In 84 prior major appearances, the Pennsylvania native won the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields CC in Illinois (in his 32nd major appearance) and has also finished runner-up four times, including at last year's U.S. Open at Oakmont CC in PA. He's 6-for-7 this season with one top 25, a T6 at The RSM Classic prior to the holiday break.
Apr 5 - 12:12 PM
Source:
Masters.com
Jim Furyk took control of Group 4 after delivering a 3-and-2 victory over Louis Oosthuizen in round two of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, reaching 1.5 points on the week.
After splitting a point with Hideki Matsuyama on day one, Furyk came out swinging today, knowing he needed a win to stay alive. Some loose play from his opponent certainly helped his cause, as Ooshtuizen bogeyed the 2nd and conceded the 3rd after splashing his approach. The South African didn't give up that easy as he fought his way back to all square thru 10 holes. Furyk responded by winning the next three holes, including a lovely eagle on the par-5 12th after sticking his 261-yard approach to just 5'1". With a Ross Fisher win over Hideki Matsuyama, Furyk is now the leader of Group 4 and controls his own destiny as he readies for the third round match against Fisher.
Mar 23 - 2:43 PM
2-time champ Furyk among notable MCs at RBC
Apr 14 - 6:35 PM
2-time RBC champ Furyk plays 18th Heritage
Apr 12 - 4:06 PM
Furyk arrives in Augusta for his 20th Masters
Apr 5 - 12:12 PM
Furyk claims control of Group 4 w/ R2 win
Mar 23 - 2:43 PM
More Jim Furyk Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
S. Garcia
PGA
(956)
2
J. Rose
PGA
(799)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(562)
4
D. Johnson
PGA
(556)
5
T. Pieters
PGA
(519)
6
C. Schwartzel
PGA
(497)
7
F. Couples
PGA
(494)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(464)
9
M. Kuchar
PGA
(456)
10
T. Clark
PGA
(455)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
7
0
0
1
0
282
66
3
57
6
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Masters
54
0
0
0
5
20
10
1
0
Valspar Championship
41
0
0
0
11
50
11
0
0
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
58
0
0
0
13
44
12
3
0
Genesis Open
39
0
0
2
12
46
11
1
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
66
0
0
0
5
44
5
0
0
The RSM Classic
6
0
0
1
15
53
3
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
5
25
5
1
0
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
Jason Dufner is on a good run of form ahead of this week's RBC Heritage.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
»
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
»
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
»
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
»
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
»
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
»
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
»
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
GOL Headlines
»
2-time champ Furyk among notable MCs at RBC
»
Kisner cards round-low 64 on Friday @ the RBC
»
Donald joins top spot at RBC with 4-under 67
»
W. Bryan blemish-free in R2 of the Heritage
»
DeLaet grabs early 36-hole lead at the RBC
»
Havret makes a move in Trophee Hassan II R2
»
DeLaet blemish-free in opening lap at RBC
»
Cauley cruises to the top of RBC leaderboard
»
Bjerregaard heads the four-way Hassan II lead
»
Luke Donald contending again at RBC Heritage
»
Henley stays hot with bogey-free 66 in RBC R1
»
Stone back on home continent for Morocco bid
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved