Bryce Molder

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 1/27/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180

Bryce Molder painted a bogey-free 9-under-par 30-31=61 in today's second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to reach halftime on 7-under 133, up 121 places on the live leaderboard to T13 and good for the low round in the clubhouse.
The 37-year-old was 0-for-3 at the Sony entering the week with three missed cuts, the last of which was in 2010. Inclusive of his first-round 72 this week (four birdies, six bogeys), he had not broken 70 and had a scoring average of 72.14. The Arkansas native broke through in a huge way, circling nine birdies on seven (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, posting 4.423 SG: Putting at last check. His conventional split featured three bombs from outside of 29 feet, highlighted by a 56'3" birdie-3 at the sixth, and also chipped in for birdie at the par-4 second from 40'7" away. This is Molder's career low on TOUR in his 805th career round, previously 62 in R2 of the 2010 Crowne Plaza Invitational. Jan 13 - 5:12 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201730 0 0 0883501740
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classic5400019411110
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000922320
Safeway Openn/a000725310
 

 