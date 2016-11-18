Bryce Molder Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 1/27/1979 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 180

Bryce Molder painted a bogey-free 9-under-par 30-31=61 in today's second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to reach halftime on 7-under 133, up 121 places on the live leaderboard to T13 and good for the low round in the clubhouse. The 37-year-old was 0-for-3 at the Sony entering the week with three missed cuts, the last of which was in 2010. Inclusive of his first-round 72 this week (four birdies, six bogeys), he had not broken 70 and had a scoring average of 72.14. The Arkansas native broke through in a huge way, circling nine birdies on seven (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, posting 4.423 SG: Putting at last check. His conventional split featured three bombs from outside of 29 feet, highlighted by a 56'3" birdie-3 at the sixth, and also chipped in for birdie at the par-4 second from 40'7" away. This is Molder's career low on TOUR in his 805th career round, previously 62 in R2 of the 2010 Crowne Plaza Invitational.

Georgia Tech alum Bryce Molder soared inside the top 10 of the leaderboard at The RSM Classic following a 5-under-par 34-31=65 while taking on Sea Island Resort's Seaside Course, finding himself at 10-under 132, four off the lead entering the weekend. Molder found just eight (of 14) fairways for the second day in a row, and again he walked off the course with just one bogey on the card. As usual, the strength of his game was the flat stick as he splashed home four putts from outside 10 feet, two of them from outside 20 feet. The 37-year-old gained 2.578 strokes putting today. Molder is making his first appearance at the RSM since his debut in the 2011 edition where he finished T11. His putter is what makes him dangerous, but he'll need to tidy up the ball-striking over the weekend if he wants to truly contend by week's end.

Bryce Molder makes his way back to this week's Deutsche Bank Championship for his sixth look at TPC Boston. Molder is 3-for-5 at TPC Boston, with a ninth-place finish in 2012 being the clear highlight. He enters the week ranked 94th in the FedExCup race, but only the top 70 will advance onto Crooked Stick for next week's BMW Championship. Molder sits outside the top 130 in strokes gained off-the-tee and strokes gained approach-the-green but falls inside the top 15 in both short-game metrics. The 37-year-old will need to boost his tee-to-green play this week if he wants to a true shot at contention by week's end. Source: PGATOUR.com