Luke Donald

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (39) / 12/7/1977
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 160

Course horse Luke Donald is showing a high level of comfort again at Harbour Town Golf Links, styling a 6-under-par 33-32=65 during round one to claim the early clubhouse lead.
The Englishman arrived with six podium finishes over his last eight RBC Heritage appearances. Despite all the stellar finishes, 2016 was the first time he positioned himself inside the top 5 after day one. Last year he shared the lead after day one en route to a T2 finish. Today was loaded with tee-to-green highlights as he gained 4.162 strokes approaching-the-green on his round. A good chunk of that came at the par-5 second hole where he stuck his 208-yard approach to 3'10" for a tap-in eagle. He also wedged a 124-yard approach to just 2'5" at the par-4 12th. Of course it wouldn't be a true Luke Donald round if he didn't showcase some flat-stick fireworks. The big one today came at the par-5 18th hole, draining a 28'10" birdie putt just before making the turn. The 39-year-old didn't have the best form entering the week, but his comfort level at Harbour Town GL makes him a strong threat to keep his name in the mix as the week goes on. Apr 13 - 1:17 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201780 0 0 03088636371
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Shell Houston Open69000854820
Valspar Championshipn/a000426600
The Honda Classic2700211471110
Genesis Open1700118401300
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2300018421200
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000624600
The RSM Classic360001748520
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000427221
 

 