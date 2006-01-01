Luke Donald Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (39) / 12/7/1977 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 160

Course horse Luke Donald is showing a high level of comfort again at Harbour Town Golf Links, styling a 6-under-par 33-32=65 during round one to claim the early clubhouse lead. The Englishman arrived with six podium finishes over his last eight RBC Heritage appearances. Despite all the stellar finishes, 2016 was the first time he positioned himself inside the top 5 after day one. Last year he shared the lead after day one en route to a T2 finish. Today was loaded with tee-to-green highlights as he gained 4.162 strokes approaching-the-green on his round. A good chunk of that came at the par-5 second hole where he stuck his 208-yard approach to 3'10" for a tap-in eagle. He also wedged a 124-yard approach to just 2'5" at the par-4 12th. Of course it wouldn't be a true Luke Donald round if he didn't showcase some flat-stick fireworks. The big one today came at the par-5 18th hole, draining a 28'10" birdie putt just before making the turn. The 39-year-old didn't have the best form entering the week, but his comfort level at Harbour Town GL makes him a strong threat to keep his name in the mix as the week goes on.

Luke Donald breezed through PGA National's Champion Course in round two of The Honda Classic, styling a 3-under-par 35-32=67 to reach 4-under 136 after 36 holes. The Englishman started on the 10th tee today and made an early scoring splash at the par-4 12th when he holed out from 161 yards for eagle. Donald followed it up at the 13th by sticking his 106-yard wedge approach to 2'5" for a tap-in birdie. After that, he traded a bogey at 2 with a birdie at 4 to coast home without much drama. Donald is no stranger to success at this event. Playing his 10th edition of the Honda, this will be the eighth time he's positioned himself inside the top 20 at the midpoint.

Playing Spyglass Hill Golf Course, World No. 97 Luke Donald painted a 7-under-par 32-33=65 in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to post 6-under 209, up 57 places on the live leaderboard to 15th place and good for the low round in the clubhouse. UPDATE: With play completed, Donald's 65 tied the low round with 54-hole leader Jordan Spieth, who shot 7-under 65 on Pebble Beach Golf Links. The 39-year-old is making his eighth appearance and improves to 6-for-8. He has four top 25s with a T7 a lone top 10 in 2006, highlighted by a career-low 62 in R1 on the same track he played today. The Northwestern alum kicked off with 3-over 75 (Pebble Beach Golf Links) and chased with 2-under 69 at Monterey Peninsula CC. In R3, he found nine (of 14) fairways and pelted 16 greens in regulation, circling eight birdies, including four birdie-2s, against a lone bogey-5 at 16.