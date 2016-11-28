Player Page

Zach Johnson

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (40) / 2/24/1976
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 160

Past champ Zach Johnson blitzed Waialae Country Club with a bogey-free, 9-under-par 30-31=61 during round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii, blasting him up to a share of second place on the live leaderboard at 10-under 130.
The 2009 champion opened his week with a ho-hum, 1-under 69 to shake off the holiday rust. There was nothing ho-hum about today's round as he was clicking on all cylinders. Johnson opened on the back nine and first showcased his putting prowess with a 20-footer for birdie at the par-4 13th. That was his first of four putts splashed home from outside nine feet. ZJ highlighted his scrambling skill with a hole-out eagle from the greenside bunker at the par-5 18th. He immediately followed that up with some strong iron play, sticking his 180-yard approach to 3'4" at the par-4 first hole. It was a truly balanced attack today. This won't go in the books as a career low, but it is his lowest score posted at Waialae CC, previously a 6-under 64 which he posted in the opening round last year. Jan 13 - 5:41 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 02660400
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classicn/a000626400
 

 