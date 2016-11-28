Zach Johnson Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (40) / 2/24/1976 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 160

Latest News Recent News

Past champ Zach Johnson blitzed Waialae Country Club with a bogey-free, 9-under-par 30-31=61 during round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii, blasting him up to a share of second place on the live leaderboard at 10-under 130. The 2009 champion opened his week with a ho-hum, 1-under 69 to shake off the holiday rust. There was nothing ho-hum about today's round as he was clicking on all cylinders. Johnson opened on the back nine and first showcased his putting prowess with a 20-footer for birdie at the par-4 13th. That was his first of four putts splashed home from outside nine feet. ZJ highlighted his scrambling skill with a hole-out eagle from the greenside bunker at the par-5 18th. He immediately followed that up with some strong iron play, sticking his 180-yard approach to 3'4" at the par-4 first hole. It was a truly balanced attack today. This won't go in the books as a career low, but it is his lowest score posted at Waialae CC, previously a 6-under 64 which he posted in the opening round last year.

Zach Johnson takes his talents to Albany in The Bahamas for this week's Hero World Challenge. ZJ has played this event eight times including the 2014 edition in which he hoisted the trophy at Sherwood Country Club. Last year was the first time Albany hosted the event and Johnson finished by himself in 12th place (of 18). More recently, Johnson missed the cut at The RSM Classic, his lone appearance of the fall wraparound schedule. The 12-time PGA TOUR winner is always a threat to contend if the putter gets hot, but he should not be considered one of the favorites heading into the week. Source: PGATOUR.com

Zach Johnson preps for a home game as he turns his attention to Sea Island Golf Club for this week's RSM Classic. While the John Deere Classic is his true home game, he now calls Saint Simons Island home. Despite the familiarity with the courses, he's failed to crack the top 10 here in six tries, although he does have a T12 and T16 in the 2010 and 2014 editions. At 35th in the Official World Golf Rankings, only four golfers are ranked ahead of him in the field. Johnson's cachet alone makes him a viable option but his lack of success at this event is certainly worth noticing before you throw him blindly into lineups this week. Source: PGATOUR.com