Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
Showdown: Dozier vs. LeMahieu
Feb 20
Bullpen Review: AL East
Feb 20
2017 Breakdowns: Catcher
Feb 20
Lowdown: Donaldson Dinged Up
Feb 20
Lowdown: Scherzer's Stressed
Feb 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
O's closer Britton says oblique is improving
No current movement on Gonzalez extension
Todd Frazier dealing with oblique strain
Bell ahead of schedule from knee surgery
Will Smith dealing with elbow inflammation
Josh Hamilton to have left knee examined
'Nothing seems imminent' on Nats/Robertson
Wright not expected to play 3B until mid-Mar.
Kang admits to DUI, verdict coming March 3
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 21
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
Report: Broncos won't pick up Okung's option
Tannehill 'healed,' will be ready for OTAs
New OC Dennison wants to keep Tyrod Taylor?
A.J. Bouye expected to be 'king' of CB class
More talk of Dalvin Cook's 'off-field issues'
Report: Eagles will retain LT Jason Peters
Lions could make 'big splash' at tight end
RapSheet: 'No guarantee' Cutler plays in 2017
Derek Carr (broken leg) 'almost 100 percent'
Report: Ravens TE Pitta candidate for release
Titans still see DeMarco Murray as 'the guy'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Live Blog: Trade Deadline Day
Feb 23
Cauley-Stein Rising
Feb 23
Dose: Welcome Homie, Dario!
Feb 23
Wednesday Trade Breakdowns
Feb 22
Top-175 Fantasy Values
Feb 22
Dose: Sweet Lou now in HOU
Feb 22
Deal Breakdown: HOU Gets Lou
Feb 21
Don't Touch Jimmy?
Feb 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Avery Bradley goes through partial practice
Joel Embiid (knee) to miss next four games
Jusuf Nurkic could start on Thursday?
Andrew Bogut traded to Philadelphia
Woj: Noel to Dallas for Anderson & pick
Celtics improve their offer for Paul George
C.J. Watson (Achilles) will not play Thursday
Report: Thunder interested in Doug McDermott
Report: Reggie Jackson likely 'staying put'
Suns shopping Knight and Tyson with no luck?
Woj: Rubio a 'significant target' for Knicks
Doug McDermott 'in play' at the deadline
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: A Red Hot Kuznetsov
Feb 23
Podcast: Toews is Rolling
Feb 22
Coaching Change & Shot Share
Feb 22
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 22
Laine, Matthews have big games
Feb 22
Changes: You're My Galchenyuk
Feb 21
Dose: The Family Stone
Feb 21
Phil Kessel holds PPP lead
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kris Letang day-to-day with upper-body injury
Carolina has placed Bryan Bickell on waivers
Penguins acquire Ron Hainsey from Hurricanes
Trevor Daley out six weeks with knee injury
Rickard Rakell snaps 5-game scoreless streak
Caps lose Matt Niskanen to lower-body injury
Braden Holtby picks up 30th win of season
Evgeni Kuznetsov scores twice in win over PHI
John Gibson day-to-day with LBI
Kris Russell scores GWG against Panthers
Ryan Callahan (hip) is out indefinitely
James Reimer will start Wednesday night
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gragson: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Bell: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Snider: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Cole Custer: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Cindric: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Gaughan: Cup/XFINITY Double Duty at Daytona
Brandon Jones: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Austin Dillon: Daytona Double Duty
Moffitt: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Peters: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Jones tunes up for 500 with USAF Thunderbirds
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
Ace propels Stallings to a fast Honda start
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
Coetzee surges before play halted in Joburg
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
J. Thomas heads home for Honda Classic
Former champion Coetzee ready for Joburg bid
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
Garber grabs another ticket through Honda Q
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mahomes, Webb to participate fully at Combine
Trubisky to throw, run 40 at NFL Combine
Mandel: HC Hugh Freeze won't survive scandal
QB Buechele re-aggravated thumb injury
Charges lead Ole Miss to impose 1-yr bowl ban
UW hires Lubick to his 4th job in 3 months
WR Edwards (hernia) to be limited in spring
Mahomes received 2nd round advisory grade
More buzz of Lamp possibly moving to C
Godwin is 2017's best contested catch WR
Clemson associate AD Henderson found dead
Report: Tuberville considering political run
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 26
Feb 22
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Rose still 'number of weeks away' from return
Gudmundsson should recover from Cup knock
Saturday likely to come too soon for Carroll
Unlucky Carrick set to miss Cup final
Cazorla kisses goodbye to his season.
Liverpool locks down Lallana to new contract
Shaw faces fight to regain spot
Aguero shoots down City exit rumors
Carrick and Mkhitaryan likely to miss out
Rooney unlikely to go to China this month
Martial rubbishes rumours that he is wantaway
King backs himself to step up for Bournemouth
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ben Crane
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 3/6/1976
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Ben Crane caught fire with the flat stick en route to a 4-under-par 35-31=66 during round one of The Honda Classic, finding himself inside the top 5 on the AM leaderboard.
PGA National's Champion Course can be a real challenge, but it's much easier when you're making putts from everywhere. That's exactly what Crane did in round one. He opened on the back nine and dropped in five putts from outside nine feet. That was all before making the turn, converting two more putts from 9-to-11 feet on his way into the clubhouse. The big whopper was a 32'5" splash for birdie at the par-3 15th. Overall, Crane walked off the course gaining 5.107 strokes putting. The 40-year-old is no stranger to success around here, posting a T12 in 2008 and solo third in 2009. It's unlikely he can maintain this torrid putting pace but it's given him a nice head start on the field.
Feb 23 - 12:22 PM
Ben Crane returns to a favorable TPC Scottsdale layout ahead of this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open.
The accuracy specialist has plodded his way to five top 25s at this event, in 11 previous starts. That includes a runner-up finish in 2012 and a T4 back in 2008. It is clear that Crane enjoys the course, but his recent form is not inspiring. He arrives on the heels of three straight missed cuts to open 2017. Given his history at this venue, gamers should give him a look in deeper fantasy formats but also realize the risk that comes along with that pick.
Jan 30 - 8:35 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Ben Crane settled for a 1-under-par 32-38=70 during the second round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, arriving at the midpoint on 8-under 134, good for T7 on the live leaderboard with play still in progress.
The fairways-and-greens specialist struggled out of the gate today. He opened on the back nine and failed to record a birdie while swallowing a trio of bogeys before making the turn. He found just four greens in regulation on the outward nine and two-putted for par on all of them. It was a tale of two-halves as he blitzed the front nine coming into the clubhouse, circling four birdies to get back to red numbers on the day. Through two days, Crane is 4-under on the par 3s but just even-par on the par 5s.
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 01:07:00 PM
Returning from a back injury, Ben Crane cruised to a bogey-free, 7-under-par 32-32=64 during round one of the 10th OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
Crane lasted just one round at last week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open but he's just one back after one round this week. Always steady off the tee, he held true to that reputation by splitting 12 (of 14) fairways today. From there he landed 14 greens in regulation and went 4-for-4 scrambling to maintain a clean card. In his debut here last year he found himself T10 after posting a 4-under 67 in round one. He responded with a 5-over 76 on day two, missing the cut by three strokes. He'll need to keep his foot on the gas to avoid the same fate tomorrow.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 05:49:00 PM
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
Feb 23 - 12:22 PM
Crane leaking oil ahead of WM Phoenix Open
Jan 30 - 8:35 PM
Ben Crane slows pace in R2 of OHL Classic
Fri, Nov 11, 2016 01:07:00 PM
Crane coasts to blemish-free opener at OHL
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 05:49:00 PM
More Ben Crane Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(506)
2
J. Overton
PGA
(472)
3
D. Johnson
PGA
(449)
4
B. DeChambeau
PGA
(441)
5
R. McIlroy
PGA
(432)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(414)
7
C. Knost
PGA
(399)
8
T. Woods
PGA
(386)
9
T. Clark
PGA
(382)
10
W. Bryan
PGA
(378)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
8
0
0
0
0
288
83
0
55
6
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Genesis Open
61
0
0
0
14
44
13
1
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
47
0
0
0
11
56
4
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
20
10
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
12
35
6
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
5
25
5
1
0
The RSM Classic
64
0
0
0
11
55
5
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
15
0
0
0
22
41
8
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
2
12
4
0
0
Headlines
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Daniel Berger finished runner-up at The Honda Classic in 2015. He returns to his home state and the comfort of Bermuda greens at PGA National.
More GOL Columns
»
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
»
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
»
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
»
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
»
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
»
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
»
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
»
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
GOL Headlines
»
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
»
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
»
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
»
Ace propels Stallings to a fast Honda start
»
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
»
Coetzee surges before play halted in Joburg
»
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
»
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
»
J. Thomas heads home for Honda Classic
»
Former champion Coetzee ready for Joburg bid
»
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
»
Garber grabs another ticket through Honda Q
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved