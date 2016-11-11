Ben Crane Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (40) / 3/6/1976 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 165

Ben Crane caught fire with the flat stick en route to a 4-under-par 35-31=66 during round one of The Honda Classic, finding himself inside the top 5 on the AM leaderboard. PGA National's Champion Course can be a real challenge, but it's much easier when you're making putts from everywhere. That's exactly what Crane did in round one. He opened on the back nine and dropped in five putts from outside nine feet. That was all before making the turn, converting two more putts from 9-to-11 feet on his way into the clubhouse. The big whopper was a 32'5" splash for birdie at the par-3 15th. Overall, Crane walked off the course gaining 5.107 strokes putting. The 40-year-old is no stranger to success around here, posting a T12 in 2008 and solo third in 2009. It's unlikely he can maintain this torrid putting pace but it's given him a nice head start on the field.

Ben Crane returns to a favorable TPC Scottsdale layout ahead of this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open. The accuracy specialist has plodded his way to five top 25s at this event, in 11 previous starts. That includes a runner-up finish in 2012 and a T4 back in 2008. It is clear that Crane enjoys the course, but his recent form is not inspiring. He arrives on the heels of three straight missed cuts to open 2017. Given his history at this venue, gamers should give him a look in deeper fantasy formats but also realize the risk that comes along with that pick. Source: PGATOUR.com

Ben Crane settled for a 1-under-par 32-38=70 during the second round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, arriving at the midpoint on 8-under 134, good for T7 on the live leaderboard with play still in progress. The fairways-and-greens specialist struggled out of the gate today. He opened on the back nine and failed to record a birdie while swallowing a trio of bogeys before making the turn. He found just four greens in regulation on the outward nine and two-putted for par on all of them. It was a tale of two-halves as he blitzed the front nine coming into the clubhouse, circling four birdies to get back to red numbers on the day. Through two days, Crane is 4-under on the par 3s but just even-par on the par 5s.