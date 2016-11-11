Player Page

Ben Crane

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (40) / 3/6/1976
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 165

Latest News

Recent News

Ben Crane caught fire with the flat stick en route to a 4-under-par 35-31=66 during round one of The Honda Classic, finding himself inside the top 5 on the AM leaderboard.
PGA National's Champion Course can be a real challenge, but it's much easier when you're making putts from everywhere. That's exactly what Crane did in round one. He opened on the back nine and dropped in five putts from outside nine feet. That was all before making the turn, converting two more putts from 9-to-11 feet on his way into the clubhouse. The big whopper was a 32'5" splash for birdie at the par-3 15th. Overall, Crane walked off the course gaining 5.107 strokes putting. The 40-year-old is no stranger to success around here, posting a T12 in 2008 and solo third in 2009. It's unlikely he can maintain this torrid putting pace but it's given him a nice head start on the field. Feb 23 - 12:22 PM
More Ben Crane Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201780 0 0 02888305560
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Genesis Open6100014441310
Waste Management Phoenix Open470001156410
Farmers Insurance Openn/a0006201000
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001235610
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000525510
The RSM Classic640001155510
OHL Classic at Mayakoba150002241810
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000212400
 

 