Aaron Baddeley

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (36) / 3/17/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 175

Aaron Baddeley breezed through the Golf Club of Houston en route to a bogey-free, 4-under-par 34-34=68 during round two of the Shell Houston Open, reaching the midpoint on 8-under 136, still without a bogey to his name for the event.
The Aussie split nine (of 14) fairways today on his way toward 13 greens in regulation. As you'd expect from Baddeley, he also picked up 2.22 strokes putting on the day, thanks to a pair of splashes from the 22-to-24 foot range. There was nothing flashy about this round, but it wasn't stress-free, either. He needed a 9'1" par saver to fall at the closing par-3 ninth hole to maintain his clean card. The 36-year-old has used a balanced attack so far to score this week, currently ranked inside the top 50 in strokes gained off-the-tee, approach-the-green, around-the-green, and putting this week. Mar 31 - 7:20 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017100 0 1 03579837660
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard4100015421410
Valspar Championshipn/a000427500
Genesis Openn/a000327600
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000722700
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000623700
CareerBuilder Challenge750021246930
Tournament of Champions250001549710
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000626310
CIMB Classic100011846700
Safeway Open6700012491100
 

 