Article Results
Aaron Baddeley
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Aaron Baddeley
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 3/17/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Aaron Baddeley breezed through the Golf Club of Houston en route to a bogey-free, 4-under-par 34-34=68 during round two of the Shell Houston Open, reaching the midpoint on 8-under 136, still without a bogey to his name for the event.
The Aussie split nine (of 14) fairways today on his way toward 13 greens in regulation. As you'd expect from Baddeley, he also picked up 2.22 strokes putting on the day, thanks to a pair of splashes from the 22-to-24 foot range. There was nothing flashy about this round, but it wasn't stress-free, either. He needed a 9'1" par saver to fall at the closing par-3 ninth hole to maintain his clean card. The 36-year-old has used a balanced attack so far to score this week, currently ranked inside the top 50 in strokes gained off-the-tee, approach-the-green, around-the-green, and putting this week.
Mar 31 - 7:20 PM
Aaron Baddeley raced out to a bogey-free, 4-under-par 33-35=68 during round one of the Shell Houston Open, positioning himself near the top of the leaderboard on Thursday.
The Aussie turned in a blemish-free card today, but it wasn't a walk in the park. Baddeley split 10 (of 14) fairways and landed 14 greens but also needed two putts from 9-to-13 feet to keep his clean card intact. His ball-striking highlight came early on when he wedged his approach to 2 inches for a tap-in birdie at the par-4 first. The 36-year-old arrived with missed cuts in each of his last three visits to the Golf Club of Houston, but he's positioned nicely after day one.
Mar 30 - 3:22 PM
Aaron Baddeley roller-coastered his way toward a 2-under-par 36-34=70 during round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, sharing a piece of eighth place after day one.
The Aussie split just six (of 14) fairways and found a ho-hum 10 greens in regulation. It's easy to see how that lack of accuracy led to an up-and-down round for Baddeley. He swallowed four bogeys throughout the round but managed a pair of three-hole birdie trains (Nos. 6 thru 8 and Nos. 10 thru 12). Highlights included a 24'11" birdie from the fringe at the par-4 11th and also a 27-foot birdie bomb at the par-5 12th. Baddeley arrived with four straight missed cuts but he's looking good after round one at Bay Hill Club and Lodge.
Mar 16 - 7:17 PM
Local resident Aaron Baddeley will turn his attention toward TPC Scottsdale for this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open.
The Scottsdale resident will be making his 15th appearance at this event. He currently owns a 9-for-14 record that includes a 2007 victory. Unfortunately, that remains the lone top 10 here in the desert. More recently, he's opened the new 2016-17 campaign with a 4-for-6 record, positioning himself 89th in the FedExCup race. The four-time PGA TOUR winner leans heavily on his flat stick, making him a boom-or-bust fantasy option any time he tees it up.
Feb 1 - 10:50 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Baddeley blemish-free thru 36 at Houston Open
Mar 31 - 7:20 PM
Baddeley opens with strong R1 @ GC of Houston
Mar 30 - 3:22 PM
Baddeley packs a punch in R1 of the API
Mar 16 - 7:17 PM
Baddeley back home for 15th Phoenix Open
Feb 1 - 10:50 AM
More Aaron Baddeley Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
10
0
0
1
0
357
98
3
76
6
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
41
0
0
0
15
42
14
1
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
4
27
5
0
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
27
6
0
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
22
7
0
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
23
7
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
75
0
0
2
12
46
9
3
0
Tournament of Champions
25
0
0
0
15
49
7
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
26
3
1
0
CIMB Classic
10
0
0
1
18
46
7
0
0
Safeway Open
67
0
0
0
12
49
11
0
0
