Aaron Baddeley Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (36) / 3/17/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 175

Aaron Baddeley breezed through the Golf Club of Houston en route to a bogey-free, 4-under-par 34-34=68 during round two of the Shell Houston Open, reaching the midpoint on 8-under 136, still without a bogey to his name for the event. The Aussie split nine (of 14) fairways today on his way toward 13 greens in regulation. As you'd expect from Baddeley, he also picked up 2.22 strokes putting on the day, thanks to a pair of splashes from the 22-to-24 foot range. There was nothing flashy about this round, but it wasn't stress-free, either. He needed a 9'1" par saver to fall at the closing par-3 ninth hole to maintain his clean card. The 36-year-old has used a balanced attack so far to score this week, currently ranked inside the top 50 in strokes gained off-the-tee, approach-the-green, around-the-green, and putting this week.

Aaron Baddeley raced out to a bogey-free, 4-under-par 33-35=68 during round one of the Shell Houston Open, positioning himself near the top of the leaderboard on Thursday. The Aussie turned in a blemish-free card today, but it wasn't a walk in the park. Baddeley split 10 (of 14) fairways and landed 14 greens but also needed two putts from 9-to-13 feet to keep his clean card intact. His ball-striking highlight came early on when he wedged his approach to 2 inches for a tap-in birdie at the par-4 first. The 36-year-old arrived with missed cuts in each of his last three visits to the Golf Club of Houston, but he's positioned nicely after day one.

Aaron Baddeley roller-coastered his way toward a 2-under-par 36-34=70 during round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, sharing a piece of eighth place after day one. The Aussie split just six (of 14) fairways and found a ho-hum 10 greens in regulation. It's easy to see how that lack of accuracy led to an up-and-down round for Baddeley. He swallowed four bogeys throughout the round but managed a pair of three-hole birdie trains (Nos. 6 thru 8 and Nos. 10 thru 12). Highlights included a 24'11" birdie from the fringe at the par-4 11th and also a 27-foot birdie bomb at the par-5 12th. Baddeley arrived with four straight missed cuts but he's looking good after round one at Bay Hill Club and Lodge.