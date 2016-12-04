Player Page

Adam Scott

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (36) / 7/16/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180

Adam Scott took home the hardware after the 2016 Honda Classic and returns this week for a chance to defend his title at PGA National's Champion Course.
World No. 7 eased into his victory last year, opening with an even-par 70 to find himself T23 after day one. From there he posted rounds to 65-66-70 to land one clear of runner-up Sergio Garcia and four clear of Blayne Barber and Justin Thomas. The most remarkable part of that victory was surviving a quad-bogey 7 at the par-3 15th in round three. On the week he put on a ball-striking clinic, gaining 4.7 strokes off-the-tee and 7.7 strokes approaching-the-green. Last week, Scott posted a T11 at the Genesis Open, his first start in the States since the TOUR Championship in September. The Aussie deserves to be a top-tier pick in all fantasy formats this week. Feb 21 - 12:04 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 1 0943601400
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Genesis Open110001453500
CIMB Classic100002241900
 

 