Adam Scott Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (36) / 7/16/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 180

Adam Scott took home the hardware after the 2016 Honda Classic and returns this week for a chance to defend his title at PGA National's Champion Course. World No. 7 eased into his victory last year, opening with an even-par 70 to find himself T23 after day one. From there he posted rounds to 65-66-70 to land one clear of runner-up Sergio Garcia and four clear of Blayne Barber and Justin Thomas. The most remarkable part of that victory was surviving a quad-bogey 7 at the par-3 15th in round three. On the week he put on a ball-striking clinic, gaining 4.7 strokes off-the-tee and 7.7 strokes approaching-the-green. Last week, Scott posted a T11 at the Genesis Open, his first start in the States since the TOUR Championship in September. The Aussie deserves to be a top-tier pick in all fantasy formats this week. Source: PGATOUR.com

World No. 7 Adam Scott submitted a 3-under-par 35-33=68 after the two-day third round of the Genesis Open to reach 8-under 205, up five places on the live leaderboard to T6 with third- and final-round play in progress. It's a jumbled mess as the tourney attempts to get this done on Sunday. After beginnning with 68-69, Scott, T2 here last year and an unofficial winner in 2005 (reduced to 36 holes), got one hole of his third round completed on Saturday, a sloppy par on the par-5 first, when play was suspended. He returned Sunday morning to seven more pars before squaring a lone bogey-5 at eight, bouncing back with birdie-3 at nine to turn even. The 36-year-old went back-to-back at 10 (from 7'0") and then circled 14 and 17 from between 11 and 16 feet. This is his third start of the TOUR season but first since T14 at the WGC-HSBC back at the end of October.

Despite giving himself late hope with an eagle-3 at 15, Adam Scott had to be content with third spot in his home Australian PGA Championship, a closing 5-under-par 33-34=67 taking him to 15-under 273 and four back from winner Harold Varner III. That's a hat-trick of podium finishes for Scott now in his trio of appearances at RACV Royal Pines Resort although this wasn't the medal he wanted after a win and second previously. Four behind Aussie compatriot Andrew Dodt at start of play, an opening birdie fuelled hope of a low one but he had to wait until the 8th to circle another red number. He stayed in the game with bridies at 9 and 11 but a bogey at 13 was costly. Scott did rally with an eagle-3 at 15 to briefly cut the lead to two but three closing pars weren't enough as Varner kicked further clear. It was a what might have been week for Scott who threatened plenty but ultimately came up short. He said: "It was my best round of the week and it wasn’t good enough unfortunately. But I kept myself in it for most of the day and they’ve just played better. I think I did what I could today but yesterday’s back nine probably is the costly one." Source: EuropeanTour.com