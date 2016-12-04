Adam Scott

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Wieters' deal with Nationals: Two years, $21M
Orioles re-sign veteran OF Michael Bourn
Dodgers make Franklin Gutierrez deal official
MRI reveals mild calf strain for Donaldson
Cueto (family) still has not reported to camp
Neil Walker extension talks 'probably dead'
Kelley, Treinen, Glover vying for Nats closer
Familia back in Mets camp Monday morning
Yankees sign Jon Niese to minor league deal
Orioles acquire Vidal Nuno from Dodgers
41-year-old Eric Gagne considering comeback
Zack Wheeler (elbow) throws bullpen session
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: More likely Bills keep Tyrod than not
Sean Payton 'absolutely' expects Cooks back
OC: Offseason 'very critical' for Treadwell
Report: DeSean Jackson could end up with Bucs
Geoff Schwartz retires after nine seasons
Report: Cards have 'zero interest' in Cutler
Giants 'trying to keep the defense intact'
PFT: Cousins won't sign before tag deadline
Report: Andrew Whitworth will test the market
Dolphins acquire Julius Thomas for late pick
Joe Mixon to fall out of the draft entirely?
Report: Julius Thomas still drawing interest
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nets lower asking price on Brook Lopez
Report: Chris Paul to re-sign with Clippers
ESPN: Wolves inquire about Derrick Rose
BOS not expected to trade for Blake Griffin
Clippers still hoping to land Carmelo Anthony
Jazz exploring the market for Derrick Favors?
ESPN: Wizards interested in Lou Williams
P.J. Tucker the 'most likely' to be moved?
Jimmy Butler feels he'll remain in Chicago
DeMarcus Cousins deal finalized on Monday
Rockets interested in Wilson Chandler?
Darren Collison and McLemore are available?
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mike Hoffman out Tuesday with groin injury
Mark Stone (neck) won't play Tuesday
Steven Stamkos (knee) skates before practice
Mitch Marner goes on IR, won't play Tuesday
Mike Smith fine after exiting on Monday
Vincent Trocheck, Panthers remain on fire
Jonathan Bernier starts vs. Coyotes on Monday
Nikita Zadorov (ankle) is done for the year
NHL suspends Jacob Trouba for two games
Flames get Michael Stone from Yotes for picks
James Reimer will get the nod Monday night
Paul Stastny (LBI) will rejoin Blues Monday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Zane Smith: runner-up in Jet Tools 150
Ben Rhodes: Next Era Energy Resources 250
Sheldon Creed: Jet Tools 150 results
Harrison Burton: Jet Tools 150 results
Cody Coughlin: Next Era Energy Resources 250
Matt Crafton: Next Era Energy Resources 250
Mears, GEICO, Biagi-Denbeste in 12 NXS races
Starr partners with BJ McLeod in Daytona
Ronnie Bassett Jr wins NASCAR K&N East opener
Harrison Burton: Jet Tools 150 pole
Tyler Dippel tops New Smyrna final practice
Dale Earnhardt Jr. on outside pole for 500
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
Garber grabs another ticket through Honda Q
Stone looks for third ET win in South Africa
Rookie Bryan career-best T4 at Riviera CC
S. Brown joint 2nd; first top 10 in 47 weeks
D. Johnson wins Genesis by 5; new World No. 1
Pieters wraps Genesis debut w/ career-low 63
Dustin Johnson extends lead w/ bogey-free 64
Na moves into the equation with bogey-free 67
Rookie Bryan clubhouse leader w/ week-low 63
Rose cruises home in 30 for third-round 65
Rumford lands inaugural World Super 6 Perth
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
USC QB Darnold a strong Heisman frontrunner
Joe Mixon will participate in OU's pro day
Deshaun Watson plans to do everything in Indy
John Ross claims he ran a laser-timed 4.30
S Wright decides to leave Miami after 1 year
Tide lure Pannunzio back as TE/ST coach
Scouting director: Peppers better on offense
Utah RB Williams explains mini-retirement
Teams split on whether T Robinson will fall
Pauline doesn't think Mixon will get picked
Baylor starting T Desouza retires from sport
USC scores commitment of No. 1 OLB Gaoteote
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lovren losing his battle to face Leicester
Chelsea stopper struck down with stomach bug
Nacho Monreal back for Sutton trip
Jones, Rooney doubtful for United
Kompany ruled out of Champions League match
Conte expects Solanke to leave Chelsea
Theo Walcott hits a century as Arsenal win
United through to FA Cup quarter-finals
Early Man Utd team news for the EFL Cup final
Stuani saves the day for Middlesbrough
Chelsea top Wolves in FA Cup Fifth Round
Conte hails "good pros" after rare starts
Adam Scott
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
36
) / 7/16/1980
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Adam Scott took home the hardware after the 2016 Honda Classic and returns this week for a chance to defend his title at PGA National's Champion Course.
World No. 7 eased into his victory last year, opening with an even-par 70 to find himself T23 after day one. From there he posted rounds to 65-66-70 to land one clear of runner-up Sergio Garcia and four clear of Blayne Barber and Justin Thomas. The most remarkable part of that victory was surviving a quad-bogey 7 at the par-3 15th in round three. On the week he put on a ball-striking clinic, gaining 4.7 strokes off-the-tee and 7.7 strokes approaching-the-green. Last week, Scott posted a T11 at the Genesis Open, his first start in the States since the TOUR Championship in September. The Aussie deserves to be a top-tier pick in all fantasy formats this week.
Feb 21 - 12:04 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
World No. 7 Adam Scott submitted a 3-under-par 35-33=68 after the two-day third round of the Genesis Open to reach 8-under 205, up five places on the live leaderboard to T6 with third- and final-round play in progress.
It's a jumbled mess as the tourney attempts to get this done on Sunday. After beginnning with 68-69, Scott, T2 here last year and an unofficial winner in 2005 (reduced to 36 holes), got one hole of his third round completed on Saturday, a sloppy par on the par-5 first, when play was suspended. He returned Sunday morning to seven more pars before squaring a lone bogey-5 at eight, bouncing back with birdie-3 at nine to turn even. The 36-year-old went back-to-back at 10 (from 7'0") and then circled 14 and 17 from between 11 and 16 feet. This is his third start of the TOUR season but first since T14 at the WGC-HSBC back at the end of October.
Feb 19 - 2:15 PM
Despite giving himself late hope with an eagle-3 at 15, Adam Scott had to be content with third spot in his home Australian PGA Championship, a closing 5-under-par 33-34=67 taking him to 15-under 273 and four back from winner Harold Varner III.
That's a hat-trick of podium finishes for Scott now in his trio of appearances at RACV Royal Pines Resort although this wasn't the medal he wanted after a win and second previously. Four behind Aussie compatriot Andrew Dodt at start of play, an opening birdie fuelled hope of a low one but he had to wait until the 8th to circle another red number. He stayed in the game with bridies at 9 and 11 but a bogey at 13 was costly. Scott did rally with an eagle-3 at 15 to briefly cut the lead to two but three closing pars weren't enough as Varner kicked further clear. It was a what might have been week for Scott who threatened plenty but ultimately came up short. He said: "It was my best round of the week and it wasn’t good enough unfortunately. But I kept myself in it for most of the day and they’ve just played better. I think I did what I could today but yesterday’s back nine probably is the costly one."
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 03:08:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
A flat back nine cost Adam Scott the chance of making the final group Sunday; he carded 2-under-par 32-38=70 and lies T4, four back of the leader Andrew Dodt in the Australia PGA Championship, on 10-under 206 at RAVC Royal Pines Resort.
The world number seven blitzed the front nine on Moving Day, making birdie at 3 and 8 before topping it all with an eagle-3 at the 541-yard par-five 9th. But he found water on both the 10th and 13th, could only make bogey at both holes, and when he finally rediscovered red (at the par-five 15th) he immediately gave the shot back at the 16th. "I’m going to have to shoot a low score but there’s a low one out there, that’s for sure," he said afterwards. "After such a good front nine I kind of stalled my way in, but I’m still in there. If I can get off to a fast start and have a front nine as good as today’s, then I’ll be right in the tournament."
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 04:07:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
Feb 21 - 12:04 PM
Scott moves inside top 10 w/ third-round 68
Feb 19 - 2:15 PM
Scott settles for third place at Aussie PGA
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 03:08:00 AM
Scott needing a low one to claim Aussie PGA
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 04:07:00 AM
More Adam Scott Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
1
0
94
36
0
14
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Genesis Open
11
0
0
0
14
53
5
0
0
CIMB Classic
10
0
0
0
22
41
9
0
0
Headlines
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
With an even-par 71, 54-hole leader Dustin Johnson won the Genesis Open by five, moving atop the world rankings for the first time.
More GOL Columns
»
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
»
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
»
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
»
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
»
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
»
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
»
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
»
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
GOL Headlines
»
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
»
Garber grabs another ticket through Honda Q
»
Stone looks for third ET win in South Africa
»
Rookie Bryan career-best T4 at Riviera CC
»
S. Brown joint 2nd; first top 10 in 47 weeks
»
D. Johnson wins Genesis by 5; new World No. 1
»
Pieters wraps Genesis debut w/ career-low 63
»
Dustin Johnson extends lead w/ bogey-free 64
»
Na moves into the equation with bogey-free 67
»
Rookie Bryan clubhouse leader w/ week-low 63
»
Rose cruises home in 30 for third-round 65
»
Rumford lands inaugural World Super 6 Perth
