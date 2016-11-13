Pat Perez Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (40) / 3/1/1976 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 190

Latest News Recent News

World No. 118 Pat Perez fired a bogey-free 6-under-par 32-35=67 in the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to finish off his second appearance on 16-under 276, up 10 spots on the live leaderboard to T3. The 40-year-old began the finale on 10-under (T13) after opening in 69-71-69. He striped 13 (of 15) fairways and peppered 17 greens in regulation, posting 2.213 SG: Tee-to-Green and 1.878 SG: Putting. The Arizonian circled six, including three straight on Nos. 7-9, kicking off the run with a 36-footer for birdie-3 at the seventh. He ends the week with one eagle and 20 birdies versus six bogeys and will post his third top 10 of the season in four starts and second top 5. Perez bests his T10 on debut here in 2010.

Pat Perez fared well in the opening round of the SBS Tournament of Champions, posting a 4-under-par 34-35=69 to kick off his week on Maui. The Arizona State alum hoisted the trophy in his last start before the holiday break (OHL Classic at Mayakoba) and he's continuing that strong play thus far at Kapalua Resort. Perez striped all 15 fairways to give himself a relative stress-free round of approach shots. That accuracy off the tee helped set up 16 greens in regulation and the putter was the only thing holding him back from going any lower. The first putting blemish was a three-jack leading to his lone bogey of the round (par-3 eighth) and his miss from 5'1" at the par-4 16th certainly stung a little. Perez walked off the course losing 0.021 strokes putting on the round. He'll need to tidy up that short game if he wants to remain in contention as the week progresses.

Pat Perez makes his second visit to Kapaula Resort ahead of this week's SBS Tournament of Champions. Perez found his way into the Tournament of Champions in 2010 and secured a T10 by week's end, posting four straight rounds of 2-under 71 or better. Fast forward seven years and he's found his way into the field again, this time with a recent fall win at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Gamers that are newer to fantasy golf may have been completely shocked by that win but long-time fans know that Perez has been one of the steadiest golfers on TOUR since 2005. In 379 career starts the Arizona State product has won or finished within three shots of the winner 19 times (5%). His shoulder injury looks like a distant memory now and gamers should continue to invest in formats where he can provide value such as DFS. Source: PGATOUR.com