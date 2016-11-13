Player Page

Pat Perez

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (40) / 3/1/1976
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190

World No. 118 Pat Perez fired a bogey-free 6-under-par 32-35=67 in the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to finish off his second appearance on 16-under 276, up 10 spots on the live leaderboard to T3.
The 40-year-old began the finale on 10-under (T13) after opening in 69-71-69. He striped 13 (of 15) fairways and peppered 17 greens in regulation, posting 2.213 SG: Tee-to-Green and 1.878 SG: Putting. The Arizonian circled six, including three straight on Nos. 7-9, kicking off the run with a 36-footer for birdie-3 at the seventh. He ends the week with one eagle and 20 birdies versus six bogeys and will post his third top 10 of the season in four starts and second top 5. Perez bests his T10 on debut here in 2010. Jan 8 - 6:45 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201731 1 2 01296232020
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
OHL Classic at Mayakoba10012344400
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open70022041900
CIMB Classic330001944720
 

 