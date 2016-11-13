Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Orioles could have interest in Jason Hammel
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Beckham vs 2016 Packers: 23 targets, 84 yards
Packers blow out Giants 38-13 in WC Round
Jordy Nelson ruled out for rest of WC game
Packers WR Nelson carted off with rib injury
Roethlisberger says he injured ankle in 4th Q
Antonio clowns 'Fins for 50, 62-yard scores
Bell sets Steelers' playoff rushing record
Steelers' big three roast Dolphins in WC win
Report: Steelers to franchise tag Le'Veon Bell
Ladarius Green leads Steelers' inactives
Byron Maxwell (ankle) out for Wild Card Round
Browns officially hire Gregg Williams as DC
Mike Dunleavy wants buyout, but ATL wants him
DeAndre Jordan hauls in 18 rebounds in win
Chris Paul posts 19-point, 18-assist dub-dub
Hassan Whiteside double-doubles in return
Goran Dragic scores 24 points with five dimes
Greg Monroe double-doubles with four steals
Norman Powell starts, Lucas Nogueira to bench
Jabari Parker scores 28 points with full line
Malcolm Brogdon scores career-high 22 points
Patrick Patterson (knee) returning Sunday
Otto Porter stuffs the stat sheet in win
Michael Beasley exits game with shin injury
Bruins tab Zane McIntyre vs Carolina on Sun
Ryan Getzlaf out again Sunday vs. Minnesota
Jets diagnose Patrik Laine with a concussion
Laine not on ice for Jets' practice Sunday
Craig Anderson not back until end January
German Rubtsov could be heading to America
Joe Pavelski scores twice to hit 600 points
Braden Holtby faces 30 shots in shutout win
Chad Johnson helps Flames end Canucks' run
1G, 2A for James van Riemsdyk in loss to Habs
Freshman Benning nets first goal in 2-1 win
2G, 1A for Paul Stastny in win over Stars
L3 Yrs.: Carl Edwards has 10th–most top-10s
Harvick would have won ‘classic’ point battle
L3 Yrs.: M. Truex Jr. has 12th–most top-10s
Circle Sport and Curtis Key to merge
Plan ahead: ‘Dinger best at WGI, Martinsville
Kevin Harvick had best 2016 avg. finish
Plan ahead: Almirola best at Atlanta, RIR
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
Good start slowed for Ryan Blaney
Plan ahead: Bayne best at Kentucky, Bristol
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: Casey Mears best at Daytona
Justin Thomas 3-shot winner at SBS TOC
Perez concludes on Maui w/ bogey-free 67
Defender Spieth wraps with week-tying-low 65
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
Ryan Moore co-leads thru 36 holes at SBS TOC
Reed vaults to the top of SBS TOC leaderboard
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Report: Wilcox a top candidate for Cal HC job
Cal names OC Jake Spavital interim coach
Chip Kelly watch begins: Cal fires HC Dykes
Clemson commit QB Johnson wins Army A-A MVP
CSU expects QB Stevens to remain starter
Ohio State WR Brown to declare for NFL Draft
USC WR Smith-Schuster opts into NFL Draft
Davis hauls in nice TD as Dukes win FCS title
Stanford reels in four-star T Foster Sarell
OSU adds five-star CB Jeffrey Okudah
UCLA lands huge five-star pledge in CB Holmes
Pauline: Russell (ankle) to attend Sen. Bowl
Dawson injury adds to Hull's defensive woes
John Terry sent off, will miss Week 21
Rojo injury has Mourinho worried
Zouma makes full return from injury
Mourinho hints at game time for Schweini
United send Sam Johnstone out on loan again
Criticism for Howe as Cherries crash out
Francis to miss next 2 PL games due to ban
Remy makes Palace debut in FA Cup
Sunderland draws to force FA Cup replay
Everton blows lead vs. Leicester in FA Cup
Forgotten Hornet inline for a cup call up
Pat Perez
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 3/1/1976
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 118 Pat Perez fired a bogey-free 6-under-par 32-35=67 in the final round of the SBS Tournament of Champions to finish off his second appearance on 16-under 276, up 10 spots on the live leaderboard to T3.
The 40-year-old began the finale on 10-under (T13) after opening in 69-71-69. He striped 13 (of 15) fairways and peppered 17 greens in regulation, posting 2.213 SG: Tee-to-Green and 1.878 SG: Putting. The Arizonian circled six, including three straight on Nos. 7-9, kicking off the run with a 36-footer for birdie-3 at the seventh. He ends the week with one eagle and 20 birdies versus six bogeys and will post his third top 10 of the season in four starts and second top 5. Perez bests his T10 on debut here in 2010.
Jan 8 - 6:45 PM
Pat Perez fared well in the opening round of the SBS Tournament of Champions, posting a 4-under-par 34-35=69 to kick off his week on Maui.
The Arizona State alum hoisted the trophy in his last start before the holiday break (OHL Classic at Mayakoba) and he's continuing that strong play thus far at Kapalua Resort. Perez striped all 15 fairways to give himself a relative stress-free round of approach shots. That accuracy off the tee helped set up 16 greens in regulation and the putter was the only thing holding him back from going any lower. The first putting blemish was a three-jack leading to his lone bogey of the round (par-3 eighth) and his miss from 5'1" at the par-4 16th certainly stung a little. Perez walked off the course losing 0.021 strokes putting on the round. He'll need to tidy up that short game if he wants to remain in contention as the week progresses.
Jan 5 - 8:12 PM
Pat Perez makes his second visit to Kapaula Resort ahead of this week's SBS Tournament of Champions.
Perez found his way into the Tournament of Champions in 2010 and secured a T10 by week's end, posting four straight rounds of 2-under 71 or better. Fast forward seven years and he's found his way into the field again, this time with a recent fall win at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Gamers that are newer to fantasy golf may have been completely shocked by that win but long-time fans know that Perez has been one of the steadiest golfers on TOUR since 2005. In 379 career starts the Arizona State product has won or finished within three shots of the winner 19 times (5%). His shoulder injury looks like a distant memory now and gamers should continue to invest in formats where he can provide value such as DFS.
Jan 2 - 8:24 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Pat Perez, a pre-tourney 80/1 outright, overcame a one-shot deficit with a final-round 4-under-par 31-36=67 to win the 10th OHL Classic at Mayakoba in a tournament-record-tying 21-under-par 263, besting 54-hole leader Gary Woodland by two shots and claiming his second TOUR title in his 379th career start.
The 40-year-old arrived off a three-way T7 last week at the Shriners, his first top 10 since T5 at the 2015 Crowne Plaza. Playing this season on a Major Medical Extension (shoulder surgery), he began the finale in solo second after opening his fourth appearance in 68-66 and a
week-low 62
. The Arizonian split nine (of 14) fairways and hit 14 greens in regulation, posting 1.643 putts per GIR. He went out in bogey-free 31, circling birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 4, 7 and 8 to take a three-shot lead at the turn and then coasted to the finish with eight pars and a lone bogey-5 at the 12th. Perez wins for the first time since the 50th Bob Hope Classic in January,
2009
, where he came from three back with a 3-under 69 to win by three.
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 04:17:00 PM
Perez concludes on Maui w/ bogey-free 67
Jan 8 - 6:45 PM
Pat Perez very accurate in R1 of SBS TOC
Jan 5 - 8:12 PM
Pat Perez swinging well ahead of SBS TOC
Jan 2 - 8:24 AM
Perez ends near 8-year winless drought at OHL
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 04:17:00 PM
More Pat Perez Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
3
1
1
2
0
129
62
3
20
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
1
0
0
1
23
44
4
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
7
0
0
2
20
41
9
0
0
CIMB Classic
33
0
0
0
19
44
7
2
0
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
Patrick Reed already knows what it's like to win on Maui, making him a popular pick this week.
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
»
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
»
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
»
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
»
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
»
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
»
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
»
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
»
Justin Thomas 3-shot winner at SBS TOC
»
Perez concludes on Maui w/ bogey-free 67
»
Defender Spieth wraps with week-tying-low 65
»
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
»
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
»
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
»
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
»
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
»
Ryan Moore co-leads thru 36 holes at SBS TOC
»
Reed vaults to the top of SBS TOC leaderboard
»
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
»
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
