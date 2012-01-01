Player Page

Bill Haas

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (34) / 5/24/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 185

42-seed Bill Haas outlasted 46-seed Kevin Na 1 UP in Round of 16 action at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and will face 14-seed Phil Mickelson (4-0-0) in the quarterfinals later this afternoon, while Na departs with a 2-2-0 overall record.
Haas was the Group 11 winner (2-1-0), advancing out of the Group Stage with a 6-hole playoff win, while Na was the Group 6 winner with the same record and also in sudden death. For the first time this week, Haas had to go the distance, with neither opponent reaching more than a 2 UP advantage, which is where Haas found himself thru nine holes. On the inward half, Na battled back to all square, winning the 13th and 14th with birdie-3s, but the Wake Forest alum won 15 with par and that's where the match would end with each players finishing with a final birdie at 16 and two pars. Mar 25 - 12:42 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 0 034110924930
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valspar Championship4100012481200
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship3200013471200
Genesis Open110011352600
CareerBuilder Challenge170001653210
Sony Open in Hawaii130011749410
The RSM Classic130001946700
Safeway Open200001946610
 

 