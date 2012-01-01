Bill Haas Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (34) / 5/24/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 185

42-seed Bill Haas outlasted 46-seed Kevin Na 1 UP in Round of 16 action at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and will face 14-seed Phil Mickelson (4-0-0) in the quarterfinals later this afternoon, while Na departs with a 2-2-0 overall record. Haas was the Group 11 winner (2-1-0), advancing out of the Group Stage with a 6-hole playoff win, while Na was the Group 6 winner with the same record and also in sudden death. For the first time this week, Haas had to go the distance, with neither opponent reaching more than a 2 UP advantage, which is where Haas found himself thru nine holes. On the inward half, Na battled back to all square, winning the 13th and 14th with birdie-3s, but the Wake Forest alum won 15 with par and that's where the match would end with each players finishing with a final birdie at 16 and two pars.

Every scenario fell perfectly into place for Bill Haas, as he defeated K.T. Kim, first in regular play (4-and-2), and then in a play-off, to qualify for the second round of the World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin CC. Victory over the Korean was no guarantee of progression for the American; he also required Danny Willett to wake from his week long slumber (0-2) and defeat Russell Knox. Should that happen a play-off would result, but concentrating first on what he could control, Haas found himself in a tight struggle which was all square through seven holes (Haas had claimed the 3rd with birdie, Kim answered in kind at the 6th). Kim’s bogey at No. 8 handed Haas an edge and late in the round he pressed clear, draining from 12’4" at 12 and 19’1" at 13 for birdies and winning holes. At this stage Haas would have known Willett had taken Knox down 4-and-2 and he took advantage, sharing holes until time had run out for Kim. The play-off required 6 holes and Haas clinched it with a birdie-4 (after holing from off the green to make half at the 2nd). He moves forward to a round of 16 tie with Kevin Na.

Bill Haas coasted to a 6-and-5 victory over Danny Willett during round two of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, earning his first point of the week. Haas and Willett both lost their opening matches on Wednesday and matched scores thru 4 today. From there, Haas put his foot on the gas with back-to-back birdies and then won a third straight hole with a par at the seventh. The defending Masters champ looked out of sync from the start and circled just one birdie all day. The match ended when Willett found the water at the par-4 13th and conceded the hole. The aftermath of this match is that Willett has no chance of advancing to the Round of 16 while Haas will need to win tomorrow's match against K.T. Kim to have any hope.