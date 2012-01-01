Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Carlos Rodon (biceps) MRI comes back clean
Rangers and Odor in agreement on $49.5M pact
Polanco scratched due to shoulder discomfort
Colby Rasmus expected to open year on DL
Bud Norris and seven others no-hit Mariners
Indians and Ramirez agree to $26M extension
Carrasco (elbow) goes three innings in return
Jon Gray departs outing with foot soreness
Lonnie Chisenhall leaves with shoulder injury
J.D. Martinez diagnosed with Lisfranc sprain
Marlins name Volquez Opening Day starter
Derek Norris to sign one-year deal with Rays
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Peterson: 'I'm in no rush' to find a new team
Tony Romo's 2017 plans: Texans or retirement
Jets GM won't commit to McCown as starter
AP looking for $8 million on next contract
Panthers exercising Kelvin Benjamin's option
Report: Packers mulled Adrian Peterson visit
Colts release massive FA flop DT Arthur Jones
Skins take flier on former 2nd-round WR Quick
Panthers extend Jonathan Stewart through 2018
Packers give Jean-Francois one-year, $3M deal
Jets add Quinton Patton to receiver corps
Julio expected to be 'full strength' for camp
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Anthony & Rose questionable for Saturday
LeBron James (eye) uncertain for Saturday
Stephen Curry scores 27 with 12 dimes in win
Draymond Green scores season-high 23 points
Buddy Hield drops best line of career
James Harden scores 38 points with 17 dimes
Dario Saric scores career-high 32 points
Ricky Rubio scores 19 points w/ 15 assists
Andrew Wiggins scores 36 points in loss
Jordan Clarkson scores 33, hits 8 triples
Brandon Ingram (knee) won't return Friday
Giannis scores 34 w/ 13 boards, five dimes
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tuukka Rask is out with a lower-body injury
Eddie Lack will likely get the start Saturday
Michal Neuvirth is likely to start Saturday
Kyle Okposo expected to return on Saturday
Canucks sign Brock Boeser to entry-level deal
Adam Cracknell scores hat trick vs. Sharks
Nikita Kucherov picks up 1G, 1A in OT win
John Tavares nets two assists in win over PIT
Dustin Byfuglien won't face Ducks on Friday
Kevin Bieksa (face) won't face WPG on Friday
Jacob Trouba (UBI) will play on Friday night
Michael Hutchinson will face Anaheim on Fri
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Jimmie Johnson 2nd-quick in Saturday a.m.
David Ragan destroys car in Sat a.m. practice
Chase Elliott finally finding speed at ACS
Rookie Erik Jones wins Saturday a.m. practice
Kevin Harvick hits wall in ACS practice 2
Martin Truex Jr.: bad, good, modest on type
Bayne’s most likely ACS outcome is 15th-25th
Cole Whitt will earn place-diff points
Martinez fastest in Difrenosa 120 Practice 1
Logano tops both XFINITY Fontana practices
Kyle Larson wins Auto Club 400 pole
Jimmie Johnson does not make quals
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
1-seed D. Johnson extinguishes Z. Johnson 5&4
54-seed Tanihara jettisons 12-seed Casey 2&1
Ross Fisher knocks out Bubba Watson 4&3
Bill Haas moves to quarters; outlasts Na 1 UP
Kjeldsen moves to 4-0; knocks out McGirt 5&4
Mickelson undefeated; ousts Leishman 4&3
First-timer Rahm eliminates Howell III 6 & 4
McDowell among notable MCs @ PRO; MDF looms
First-round leader Mullinax backs up with 72
Lunde joins top spot at PRO w/ bogey-free 68
Past champ Cejka hunting again at PR Open
PRO R2 suspended; resumption Sat. at 7:00 am
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UM QB Wilton Speight has dropped 20 pounds
BYU QB Taysom Hill crushes pro day workout
Webb being told he's a first-round talent
Report: Denver to host T Robinson for visit
Browns have worked out ND QB Kizer
Browns work out Garrett; official visit next
Mahomes also worked out for CLE and LAC
Michigan's Butt says mid-July return possible
Rapsheet: Chargers working out Kizer Friday
Arians and Bidwell attend Pat Mahomes workout
McCaffrey works through pro day WR drills
Jeremiah: Kizer shows improvement on pro day
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Coleman leg break may rule him out until 2018
Bournemouth await news about Fraser's knee
Horror challenge sidelines Coleman
West Ham still looking to sign Hull's Maguire
Injury rules De Bruyne out of Belgium matches
Hojbjerg frustrated and wants to be trusted
Smalling joins Jones on the sidelines
Gibson in contention for England debut
Noble on pace to feature against Hull City
Hammers receive good news about Ogbonna
Reid expected to miss five weeks
Lamela losing his race to play in the run-in
Full Depth Charts
Bill Haas
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
34
) / 5/24/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 185
Latest News
Recent News
42-seed Bill Haas outlasted 46-seed Kevin Na 1 UP in Round of 16 action at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and will face 14-seed Phil Mickelson (4-0-0) in the quarterfinals later this afternoon, while Na departs with a 2-2-0 overall record.
Haas was the Group 11 winner (2-1-0), advancing out of the Group Stage with a 6-hole playoff win, while Na was the Group 6 winner with the same record and also in sudden death. For the first time this week, Haas had to go the distance, with neither opponent reaching more than a 2 UP advantage, which is where Haas found himself thru nine holes. On the inward half, Na battled back to all square, winning the 13th and 14th with birdie-3s, but the Wake Forest alum won 15 with par and that's where the match would end with each players finishing with a final birdie at 16 and two pars.
Mar 25 - 12:42 PM
Every scenario fell perfectly into place for Bill Haas, as he defeated K.T. Kim, first in regular play (4-and-2), and then in a play-off, to qualify for the second round of the World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin CC.
Victory over the Korean was no guarantee of progression for the American; he also required Danny Willett to wake from his week long slumber (0-2) and defeat Russell Knox. Should that happen a play-off would result, but concentrating first on what he could control, Haas found himself in a tight struggle which was all square through seven holes (Haas had claimed the 3rd with birdie, Kim answered in kind at the 6th). Kim’s bogey at No. 8 handed Haas an edge and late in the round he pressed clear, draining from 12’4" at 12 and 19’1" at 13 for birdies and winning holes. At this stage Haas would have known Willett had taken Knox down 4-and-2 and he took advantage, sharing holes until time had run out for Kim. The play-off required 6 holes and Haas clinched it with a birdie-4 (after holing from off the green to make half at the 2nd). He moves forward to a round of 16 tie with Kevin Na.
Mar 24 - 3:41 PM
Bill Haas coasted to a 6-and-5 victory over Danny Willett during round two of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, earning his first point of the week.
Haas and Willett both lost their opening matches on Wednesday and matched scores thru 4 today. From there, Haas put his foot on the gas with back-to-back birdies and then won a third straight hole with a par at the seventh. The defending Masters champ looked out of sync from the start and circled just one birdie all day. The match ended when Willett found the water at the par-4 13th and conceded the hole. The aftermath of this match is that Willett has no chance of advancing to the Round of 16 while Haas will need to win tomorrow's match against K.T. Kim to have any hope.
Mar 23 - 4:09 PM
Past champ and World No. 43 Bill Haas twirled a season-low 7-under-par 33-31=64 in the two-day third round of the Genesis Open to reach 7-under 206, up
51
places on the live leaderboard to T11 with third- and final-round play in progress.
After opening in twin 71s, the 2012 playoff winner was one (of 10) players to make the cut on the number, T62 on even-par. Beginning off No. 10 tee, he didn't get any of his third frame completed on Saturday, so he toured all 18 on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old circled five birdies on his first half, including three straight on holes 15-17, and camouflaged a lone bogey-5 at eight with birdies at 1, 6 and 9 the rest of the way. He converted seven conventional par breakers, two from between 16 and 24 feet, adding a pitch-in 2 at the par-3 16th. Haas entered the week with 19 of 20 rounds on the season in the red, all 20 par or better, and this is a season low, eclipsing 66 (x4).
Feb 19 - 2:57 PM
Bill Haas moves to quarters; outlasts Na 1 UP
Mar 25 - 12:42 PM
Haas finally downs KT Kim at 6th extra hole
Mar 24 - 3:41 PM
B. Haas wins with ease in Round 2 matchup
Mar 23 - 4:09 PM
Past champ Haas fires season-low 64 in R3
Feb 19 - 2:57 PM
More Bill Haas Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
7
0
0
0
0
341
109
2
49
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valspar Championship
41
0
0
0
12
48
12
0
0
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
32
0
0
0
13
47
12
0
0
Genesis Open
11
0
0
1
13
52
6
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
17
0
0
0
16
53
2
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
13
0
0
1
17
49
4
1
0
The RSM Classic
13
0
0
0
19
46
7
0
0
Safeway Open
20
0
0
0
19
46
6
1
0
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
David Hearn is rounding into form just in time for the Puerto Rico Open.
