Jonathan Byrd Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (39) / 1/27/1978 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 165

Past champion Jonathan Byrd breezed through TPC Deere Run en route to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-32=65 during round two of the John Deere Classic, firing 50 spots up the live leaderboard to sit at 7-under 135 entering the weekend. The five-time TOUR winner picked off one of his victories at the 2007 John Deere Classic. He also finished runner-up during the 2003 edition, so he has plenty of fond memories on the property this week. During his stellar round today he missed just one fairway and pelted 14 greens in regulation. Five of those GIRs setup birdie looks from inside six feet, converting on all of them. He also splashed home a huge 31'3" birdie bomb early in the round at the par-5 second. Byrd has been spending a lot of time on the Web.com circuit this year, as he tries to play his way back into full TOUR status. Down in the minors he is 9-for-12 but ranks just 45th on the money list. If Byrd can maintain today's torrid pace then he won't even need to return to the WCT.

Playing the Plantation Course at Sea Island, sponsor invite Jonathan Byrd carved out a 2-under-par 35-35=70 in today's second round of The RSM Classic to post 10-under 132, down two places on the live leaderboard to T4. Coming off a career-low 62 (Seaside Course), the 38-year-old dipped to seven (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, posting 1.750 putts per GIR. After circling eight birdies in R1, he mustered just three in R2 against a lone bogey-5 at the 13th after trouble off the tee (penalty). On the plus side, the St. Simons Island, Georgia, resident went 5-for-5 in sand saves.

Jonathan Byrd breezed through the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club with a bogey-free, 8-under-par 30-32=62 during the opening round of The RSM Classic, finding himself one off the pace after day one. The Clemson product found just eight fairways today but recovered nicely to still land 16 greens. That solid iron-play was good enough to gain 2.915 strokes approaching-the-green. It wasn't all ball-striking today, though, as Byrd also rolled in four birdie putts from the 15-to-19 foot range. Playing his 19th round at the RSM, this beats his previous best by four strokes. It also goes in the books as his career-low round on the PGA TOUR, previously posting rounds of 63 on six occasions, most recently R1 of the 2015 Greenbrier.