Jonathan Byrd

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Let the Trades Begin
Jul 14
2018 Top 300 Overall
Jul 14
2018 Starter Rankings
Jul 14
Dose: Cubs Land Quintana
Jul 14
2018 Reliever Rankings
Jul 14
2018 Outfielder Rankings
Jul 14
2018 Shortstop Rankings
Jul 14
2018 Third Baseman Rankings
Jul 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
'Multiple teams' talking to O's about Britton
Francisco Rodriguez released by Nationals
Cubs have interest in Athletics' Sonny Gray
Yanks' Pineda diagnosed with partial UCL tear
Astros in on trade talks for Justin Wilson
Joe Ross (triceps) headed to disabled list
Report: Tigers discussed trade of Fulmer
D'Backs have 'significant interest' in Phelps
Pablo Sandoval designated for assignment
Royals showing interest in Jaime Garcia
Nunez (hamstring) still on track for Friday
Report: Marlins shopping Ramos and Phelps
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Patriots Fantasy Preview
Jul 13
Red Zone Notebook
Jul 13
Second-Year Leap WR Candidates
Jul 13
Vikings Fantasy Preview
Jul 12
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: QBs
Jul 12
2-Quarterback Mock Draft
Jul 12
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 12
Dolphins Fantasy Preview
Jul 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ezekiel Elliott bracing for short suspension
Teams could steal Cousins with big 2018 bonus
Lewis: Mixon is 'off the charts talent-wise'
Dolphins still haven't made Landry an offer
Zimmer to Floyd: You're cut if you're lying
Only 'subtle changes' for Bills' running game
Report: Oher will report for training camp
Arians: I will coach as long as I'm healthy
Teddy Bridgewater working out without brace
Dwayne Allen not a lock for Patriots' roster?
'Strong indication' Cousins will play out tag
Tony Romo on chances he returns: 'I'm done'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
Free Agency Podcast
Jul 3
NBA Free Agency: Report Cards
Jul 3
Free Agency Round Up Part 2
Jul 2
NBA Free Agency Round Up
Jul 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lonzo Ball posts his 2nd Vegas triple-double
Kyle Kuzma puts up 20 points in win vs. Cavs
Dennis Smith Jr. puts on a show, scores 25
Dragan Bender scores 20 points in loss to MEM
De'Aaron Fox out with right ankle stiffness
ESPN: Bucks, Rose looking to schedule meeting
ESPN: Knicks have paused Carmelo trade talks
Marquese Chriss (left ankle) helped off court
Jayson Tatum (knee) questionable for Saturday
Jaylen Brown (leg) likely shut down for Vegas
De'Aaron Fox says he's playing vs. Dallas
Ante Zizic has best game, drops 14 and 10
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
2017 NHL Draft Tracker
Jun 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Report: Tomas Tatar wants $6-7 million AAV
Canes confirm offer to buy team has been made
Andrew Ference, 38, hangs up his skates
Report: Chuck Greenberg might buy Hurricanes
Rangers ink first-round pick Lias Andersson
Wings stay in touch with UFA Thomas Vanek
Jaccob Slavin agrees to seven-year extension
Coyotes hire Rick Tocchet as head coach
Lightning lock up Tyler Johnson for 7 years
Dallas inks Radek Faksa to 3-year extension
Kovalchuk: Olympics factor in staying in KHL
Ilya Kovalchuk agree to terms with KHL's SKA
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 12
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
DFS: Kentucky
Jul 7
Chasing Kentucky
Jul 5
Caps After Daytona (Summer)
Jul 4
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Jul 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Alex Tagliani leads lone Pinty's practice
Preece leads lone Whelen Modified practice
Kyle Larson: Loudon Double Duty
Brennan Poole: Overton's 200 advance
Max Zachem: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Davis replaces Baize in KNPSE Loudon event
Schrader joins Bolen for Eldora Dirt Derby
Harrison Rhodes: Overton's 200 advance
Garrett Smithley: Overton's 200 advance
Tomaino: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 stats
Ross Chastain: Overton's 200 advance
Vinnie Miller: United Site Services 70 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
Scottish Open Preview
Jul 10
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Chad Campbell co-leading early at the JDC
Kisner (69-65); bogey-free thru 36 holes
Alt. Hadley posts -9; career-tying-low 64
Past champ Byrd pushes into the top 10
Schniederjans backpedals after career round
Shinkwin R2 co-leader in the Scottish Open
Knappe joins Harrington; T1 in Scottish Open
Links king Harrington leads Scottish after 36
Hole-in-one helps Horsey make Scottish surge
Kuchar continues good start; leads Scottish
Schniederjans shares R1 lead at the JDC
Rodgers blemish-free in R1 of the John Deere
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Miami DT Willis will not play CFB in 2017
Georgia lands four-star TE John FitzPatrick
Samuels: I could be like Ty Montgomery in NFL
HC Smart comps LB Smith to C.J. Mosley
Bo Scarbrough (leg) a full-go for August camp
Starting KSU LT Frantz comes out as gay
RB Chubb eyes the top-10 of the NFL Draft
A&M loses CB Harvey (knee) for the season
T Yarbrough retires due to concussions
Report: WVU LB Long out through September
Saban: Tua will not redshirt, will see field
HC Freeze declines to discuss Nutt lawsuit
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL 101 - Welcome New Students
Jul 14
FPL Prices Review - Part 1
Jul 13
Stag’s Take - FPL Prices
Jul 12
The Transfer Hub-July 11
Jul 12
Impact of Lukaku and Rooney
Jul 10
Lacazette and PL Draft Fantasy
Jul 6
The Transfer Hub-July 3
Jul 3
The Transfer Hub-June 26
Jun 27
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Palace beats Stoke City to Martins Indi
Kyle Walker: the most expensive defender ever
Hector Bellerin looks like he'll be staying
Capt hoping to put his injury woes behind him
Watford sign Nathaniel Chalobah from Blues
Setback could see Everton dip into the market
Enner Valencia completes return to Mexico
Shaw will stay at United and get chance
Could Trippier succeed Walker at RB?
Spurs and City agree on Kyle Walker fee
Alex Lacazette scores on pre-season debut
Loftus-Cheek makes Palace switch
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jonathan Byrd
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 1/27/1978
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Past champion Jonathan Byrd breezed through TPC Deere Run en route to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-32=65 during round two of the John Deere Classic, firing 50 spots up the live leaderboard to sit at 7-under 135 entering the weekend.
The five-time TOUR winner picked off one of his victories at the 2007 John Deere Classic. He also finished runner-up during the 2003 edition, so he has plenty of fond memories on the property this week. During his stellar round today he missed just one fairway and pelted 14 greens in regulation. Five of those GIRs setup birdie looks from inside six feet, converting on all of them. He also splashed home a huge 31'3" birdie bomb early in the round at the par-5 second. Byrd has been spending a lot of time on the Web.com circuit this year, as he tries to play his way back into full TOUR status. Down in the minors he is 9-for-12 but ranks just 45th on the money list. If Byrd can maintain today's torrid pace then he won't even need to return to the WCT.
Jul 14 - 1:45 PM
Playing the Plantation Course at Sea Island, sponsor invite Jonathan Byrd carved out a 2-under-par 35-35=70 in today's second round of The RSM Classic to post 10-under 132, down two places on the live leaderboard to T4.
Coming off a career-low 62 (Seaside Course), the 38-year-old dipped to seven (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, posting 1.750 putts per GIR. After circling eight birdies in R1, he mustered just three in R2 against a lone bogey-5 at the 13th after trouble off the tee (penalty). On the plus side, the St. Simons Island, Georgia, resident went 5-for-5 in sand saves.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 02:27:00 PM
Jonathan Byrd breezed through the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club with a bogey-free, 8-under-par 30-32=62 during the opening round of The RSM Classic, finding himself one off the pace after day one.
The Clemson product found just eight fairways today but recovered nicely to still land 16 greens. That solid iron-play was good enough to gain 2.915 strokes approaching-the-green. It wasn't all ball-striking today, though, as Byrd also rolled in four birdie putts from the 15-to-19 foot range. Playing his 19th round at the RSM, this beats his previous best by four strokes. It also goes in the books as his career-low round on the PGA TOUR, previously posting rounds of 63 on six occasions, most recently R1 of the 2015 Greenbrier.
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 03:46:00 PM
Jonathan Byrd got off to a quick start at the Sanderson Farms Championship, piecing together a 6-under-par 34-32=66 to position himself three strokes off the pace set by Kevin Streelman.
The Clemson grad found just five fairways off the tee today, but recovered nicely to still land 16 greens in regulation. His main scoring tool was the flat stick, though. Byrd splashed home six putts from outside eight feet. The most notable being a 23'9" birdie splash at the par-4 17th and then a 31'1" birdie bomb at the par-4 eighth. Looking to earn back his PGA TOUR card, this week poises a great opportunity to get started as he can take advantage of familiar bermudagrass putting surfaces.
Thu, Oct 27, 2016 07:17:00 PM
Past champ Byrd pushes into the top 10
Jul 14 - 1:45 PM
RSM sponsor invite Byrd in the conversation
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 02:27:00 PM
Byrd signs career-best 62 in R1 of the RSM
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 03:46:00 PM
Byrd brings the heat in R1 of Sanderson Farms
Thu, Oct 27, 2016 07:17:00 PM
More Jonathan Byrd Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
O. Schniederjans
PGA
(872)
2
R. Moore
PGA
(617)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(584)
4
S. Munoz
PGA
(577)
5
T. Clark
PGA
(525)
6
B. Curtis
PGA
(518)
7
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(493)
8
R. Streb
PGA
(480)
9
C. Wood
PGA
(475)
10
D. Willett
PGA
(459)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
3
0
0
0
0
114
38
1
26
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Greenbrier Classic
58
0
0
0
11
50
11
0
0
The RSM Classic
21
0
0
0
19
46
6
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
1
8
18
9
0
0
Headlines
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
Steve Stricker already has three wins on his John Deere Classic resume. Will he use his knowledge of the Midwest to pick up a fourth this week?
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
»
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
»
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
»
Scottish Open Preview
Jul 10
»
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
»
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
»
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
»
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
GOL Headlines
»
Chad Campbell co-leading early at the JDC
»
Kisner (69-65); bogey-free thru 36 holes
»
Alt. Hadley posts -9; career-tying-low 64
»
Past champ Byrd pushes into the top 10
»
Schniederjans backpedals after career round
»
Shinkwin R2 co-leader in the Scottish Open
»
Knappe joins Harrington; T1 in Scottish Open
»
Links king Harrington leads Scottish after 36
»
Hole-in-one helps Horsey make Scottish surge
»
Kuchar continues good start; leads Scottish
»
Schniederjans shares R1 lead at the JDC
»
Rodgers blemish-free in R1 of the John Deere
GOL Links
»
FanDuel Golf is better than ever!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved