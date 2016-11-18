Player Page

Jonathan Byrd

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (39) / 1/27/1978
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 165

Past champion Jonathan Byrd breezed through TPC Deere Run en route to a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-32=65 during round two of the John Deere Classic, firing 50 spots up the live leaderboard to sit at 7-under 135 entering the weekend.
The five-time TOUR winner picked off one of his victories at the 2007 John Deere Classic. He also finished runner-up during the 2003 edition, so he has plenty of fond memories on the property this week. During his stellar round today he missed just one fairway and pelted 14 greens in regulation. Five of those GIRs setup birdie looks from inside six feet, converting on all of them. He also splashed home a huge 31'3" birdie bomb early in the round at the par-5 second. Byrd has been spending a lot of time on the Web.com circuit this year, as he tries to play his way back into full TOUR status. Down in the minors he is 9-for-12 but ranks just 45th on the money list. If Byrd can maintain today's torrid pace then he won't even need to return to the WCT. Jul 14 - 1:45 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201730 0 0 01143812610
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Greenbrier Classic5800011501100
The RSM Classic210001946610
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a001818900
 

 